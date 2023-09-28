CHUCK E. CHEESE PIZZA ARRIVING IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE

CEC Entertainment, LLC Continues to Expand the #1 Family Entertainment Brand's Reach with Expansion of Licensing Deal to Bring Famous Pizza to more Frozen Food Aisles

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- CEC Entertainment, LLC, the parent company of the world's number one global family entertainment fun center, Chuck E. Cheese, and licensing partner Flatlander Foods, announced today the expanded distribution of its licensed fan-favorite frozen pizza to Walmart groceries across the U.S. As an award-winning frozen pizza in the groceries category, the product has been a hit with families as an easy, delicious meal at home. New distribution includes Winn-Dixie, Giant Food, & Hannaford and is also available at Kroger and other select grocery stores across the country.

"Inspired by our famous pizza and created to be enjoyed at home, we've seen great response/demand from American families, and we are excited to see expanded distribution to even more neighborhoods with a Walmart near them," said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of CEC Entertainment, LLC.

The Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are available in two flavors: Cheese and Pepperoni and can be found in the frozen meal sections of Walmart stores across the country. Each pizza box also includes an offer for 500 free e-tickets that can be used for future visits to any participating Chuck E. Cheese fun center.

The Chuck E. Cheese global media, licensing and entertainment division has been extending its Chuck E. Cheese characters and iconic IP through strategic partnerships across multiple categories, including apparel, toys, games, collectibles, food and beverage. Its innovative partnerships and collaborations in recent years demonstrate the company's strategic innovation and position for growth.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.   
CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories.

About Flatlander Foods LLC
Flatlander Foods LLC is a food company specializing in the consumer-packaged goods industry.  Founder and CEO, Eddy Patterson, is an industry veteran with over 25 years' experience in the grocery channel who has helped iconic brands achieve distribution with many of the nation's leading grocery retailers. Flatlander Foods is responsible for production, distribution, logistics, sales, and marketing for its lineup of products, and is the exclusive national licensee for the Chuck E. Cheese® frozen pizza.

