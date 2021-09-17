Chuck E. Cheese® Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Why:

CEC Entertainment, LLC. and Chuck E. Cheese value education and celebrating diversity and inclusivity. The Chuck E. Cheese cast and friends have always been rooted in the celebration of diversity among the millions of kids around the world who come to visit them at Chuck E. Cheese venues in the U.S. across Latin America and even in the Middle East! Chuck E. Cheese is the place Where Every Kid Can Be a Kid and learning about kids and cultures around the world is just one of the things this group of friends loves to do!