Chuck E. Cheese to Celebrate International Friendship Day Across the Globe

DALLAS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, is celebrating the gift of friendship this year with a Bring a Friend Free (BFF) deal on All You Can Play cards for International Friendship Day. When guests buy one All You Can Play card of 30-minutes or more, they'll receive a second play card for free to use that day with a friend.

"Making it easy to enjoy time with family and friends is the foundation that Chuck E. Cheese was built upon and something we embrace at all of our locations," said CMO of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "2020 has been filled with arduous moments, and we all miss getting together with friends and family. And where we can, we're excited to welcome guests back to the fun and have implemented new safety and sanitation procedures to provide the safest experience possible."

The BFF promotion is available at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations that are currently open for games on Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31. Check www.chuckecheese.com for the list of locations currently open for games. With All You Can Play, guests can play unlimited games during the play time purchased, with the ability to pause the time once and time expires at close of business.

Chuck E. Cheese is delighted to welcome guests back and is committed to providing a fun and safe environment for cast members and guests. When guests make their way back to an open Chuck E. Cheese location, they'll be greeted by cast members who will perform temperature checks upon entrance and rather than the traditional hand stamp they'll be asked to take their own selfie-photo. Guests will also find that there will be more frequent, regularly-scheduled cleaning and sanitization throughout the day and dedicated hand sanitization stations setup around the restaurant. A video with more details and a message from CEO, David McKillips of CEC Entertainment can be found here.

For more information and details on which locations have reopened for games and dine in, guests can visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/reopening-directory .

