CHUCK E. CHEESE TO TEST FIRST-EVER FAMILY MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM

Three-tiered memberships available now in San Diego

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No. 1 global family entertainment fun center, is launching its first-ever membership program exclusively to families in San Diego, with a rollout to additional markets this year.

The program, available in three tiers, comes after the popularity of the brand's summer fun passes over the last three years, creating an easy and affordable way for families to enjoy Chuck E. Cheese all year long. The tiers include:

Bronze, available for $7.99 per month, which includes: 70 Play Points 200 e-tickets to be redeemed at the Prize Wall 20% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

available for per month, which includes: Silver, available for $11.99 per month, which includes: 115 Play Points 300 e-tickets to be redeemed at the Prize Wall 30% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

available for per month, which includes: Gold, available for $29.99 per month, which includes: 300 Play Points 1,000 e-tickets to be redeemed at the Prize Wall 50% discount on food, drink and extra Play Points on every visit

available for per month, which includes:

"The new Chuck E. Cheese membership program is the easiest, most value-filled and kid-loved program of its kind," said Chief Insights and Marketing Officer Mark Kupferman. "It allows families to visit as many times as they want year-round for one low monthly price, making visiting Chuck E. Cheese affordable for all our guests."

Benefits of the monthly membership includes:

One play card for each kid in the family

Play points and e-tickets that top up and refill every week

Surprise bonus benefits throughout the year, including gifts, prizes and more.

In addition to the membership program pilot in San Diego, Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in various markets in California will be upgraded as part of the brand's ongoing remodel efforts to enhance all Chuck E. Cheese fun centers by the end of 2024.

Enhancements to fun centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Fresno and San Diego include new games and technology upgrades, including play passes and play bands, e-tickets instead of tokens and touchless payment. Fun centers will also offer a new entertainment concept that brings the excitement of the beloved characters to life with its Chuck E. Live! Show, a fully immersive dance-along and concert with music, lights and an interactive dance floor, plus new Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones that allow kids up to 52" tall to bounce in a safe, enclosed environment.

For more information on the membership program and a list of participating locations, visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/membership/.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Chuck E. Cheese