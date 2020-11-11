Chuck Kegley named President of Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services ("Hawthorne") today announced that Chuck Kegley has been named President based at their Long Island MacArthur Airport location. Kegley joins Hawthorne from Advanced Aviation Services, where he served as President specializing in Corporate Aviation Support Services.

Throughout Kegley's career he has held key positions at fixed base operations in four western states with his most recent being President of Gateway USA, LLC d.b.a Clay Lacy Aviation. While there he was instrumental in managing the turnaround of an FBO that was $8 million in debt into a company that was successfully sold. Before joining Clay Lacy, Kegley was General Manager of Galvin Flying Services of Seattle, WA., a 6 time Pro-Pilot Best Independent Fixed Base Operation. Prior to that, he was an engineer of record with Boeing Company for the B2 Spirit. He has a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Southern California.

"Chuck brings a tremendous depth of experience in the general aviation services industry, including management of fixed base operations, aircraft charter and management, and aircraft maintenance organizations, and we look forward to his help continuing to improve and streamline our business through these unprecedented times," said Hawthorne's CEO, Bryon Burbage. "Hawthorne remains committed to safe operations for our customers and employees and Chuck's experience bringing Clay Lacy to IS-BAH status will only enhance that commitment."

"I am thrilled to join the team here and to continue to build on Hawthorne's excellent reputation in our industry," said Kegley. "For private jet travelers, we have all of the elements to offer a successful private jet experience, from charter to hangarage, maintenance, FBO and management – providing superior customer service in all aspects of our business."

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

