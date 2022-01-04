Chuck McRae is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck McRae is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his exceptional work in the field of Law and in recognition of his work at his company, The McRae Law Firm.

Located in Jackson, Mississippi, Chuck McRae has been fighting for the rights of his clients for over 50 years at his business, The McRae Law Firm. He has spent over five decades working on Personal Injury cases and complex litigation as the President and Founder of the firm, located at 416 East Amite St. in Jackson, MS.



Chuck McRae

Mr. McRae grew up in Pascagoula, MS, and was orphaned by age 15 after both of his parents passed away within several years of each other. With the support of his friends and his community, he worked his way through high school and college as an emancipated adult. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Marietta College, and his Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law. In 1970, he was admitted to the Mississippi Bar.



With a strong sense of justice, Mr. McRae has spent his career advocating for the rights of working people. He is known for a landmark decision that made it easier for people to sue tobacco companies in the 1990s. As a Justice on the Mississippi State Supreme Court for eight years, Mr. McRae led the charge as he made it easier for tort reform laws to be passed, allowing more lawsuits against the tobacco industry. While Mr. McRae has often angered big business, he has worked tirelessly on tort reform law to enable clients to fight for justice unencumbered.



In order to remain involved in the field of Law, Mr. McRae is a member of the Board of Governors American Association for Justice, the Southern Trial Lawyers Association, and the Nationals Trial Lawyers Association. He is also the Past President of the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association.



Awarded for his decades of exceptional work, Mr. McRae was recognized with the Mississippi's Magnolia Bar Foundation Neal Green Service Award in 2003, and the Western Trial Lawyers Association Lifetime Achievement Award (presented to him by Mr. McRae's daughter, Rebecca.) The same year, he was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine. The Sun Herald profiled Mr. McRae in 2017.



On a personal note, Mr. McRae enjoys riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle cross-country.



For more information or to set up an appointment, call (601) 944-1008.

