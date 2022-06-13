"Chuck Norris-Approved" Roundhouse Provisions Launches Morning Kick Nutritional Drink Mix

Made with powerful ingredients such as ashwagandha, chlorella, and collagen peptides, Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick ($79.95) is a delicious, refreshing strawberry lemonade flavored drink to support healthy digestion, energy levels, overall wellness for your body, and a balanced mood. It's perfect to help you kickstart your day every morning, and can be used during the day whenever you feel you need a "boost."*

Specially crafted to be used daily or in emergencies, each jar contains 30 servings and is designed to last up to two years. That's why Roundhouse Provisions recommends ordering at least 3 jars of Morning Kick for your first order. If you have a family to provide for, you may want to opt for 6 jars, so you have enough to use as part of your daily routine, and enough to keep on hand for your loved ones during an emergency. Like the Roundhouse Provisions Emergency Food Supply Kit, Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick can be prepared quickly and easily, requiring just one scoop of the powder with eight fluid ounces of water. When you experience extremes beyond your control, your body needs a product as effective as Chuck Norris' famous roundhouse kick.

"Morning Kick is an easy and delicious way to help you and your family stay healthy, so you're always at your best and ready for anything," said Norris.

In a world where there is an ever-growing clutter of claims for thousands of brands and products, people can turn to Norris as someone they know and can trust. Reflecting his values and standard of excellence, all Roundhouse Provisions products feature The Chuck Norris Seal of Approval. The culmination of years of development, the Seal is designed to convey five core value that Norris lives by, makes choice by, and speaks to: Freedom, Family, Fitness, Faith, and Fight.

For more information on Roundhouse Provisions products and to purchase online, visit roundhouseprovisions.com .

The Roundhouse Provisions Story

Keeping you prepared and ready for whatever comes next. Everybody needs an Emergency Preparedness Kit. The goal of Roundhouse Provisions ™ is to make sure people are always prepared and ready, from everyday essentials to emergency situations and beyond which can occur at any time without notice. American martial artist, film and television star, an authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman Chuck Norris serves as spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions. Roundhouse Provisions uses high-quality ingredients to give people a delicious way to stay strong and ready to handle any situation that life throws their way. Roundhouse Provisions specializes in crafting food and dietary supplements to support people to reach their maximum performance when they need it the most in emergency situations. Emergencies can occur any time without notice and when they do, Roundhouse Provisions wants to help you be ready. Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions , on Twitter @RoundhouseProv

About Chuck Norris

Film and television star Chuck Norris is recognized the world over as an action hero.

He's also lived the role in real life — as the former Karate World Champion and a member of the U.S. Air Force. Like the heroic characters he portrays, people know Chuck as a man who's honest, always prepared, and good to have around in an emergency. Follow him on Instagram @chucknorris .

