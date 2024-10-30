Chuck Norris' Roundhouse Provisions Announces Basecamp Complete, a Plant-Based Meal Replacement Shake

A Plant-Based Shake for Convenient, Healthy Nutrition, and A Boost of Energy

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhouse Provisions™ Basecamp Complete is the latest addition to the Roundhouse Provisions line of supplements and emergency food supplies, created by Chuck Norris. This chocolate-flavored meal replacement shake that's designed to support your body with everything it needs to thrive, Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete provides complete nutrition wherever and whenever you need it.

What is Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete?

Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete is a 100% plant-based meal replacement drink designed to provide your body with essential micro and macronutrients throughout the day. Each serving includes 28 vitamins and minerals, along with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, making it a complete, delicious, and nutritious meal in just two scoops. These vitamins and minerals support your energy, strength, immune system, and overall health. The shake also contains pea protein and MCT oil, offering high-quality protein to support strong muscles, heart health, and a feeling of fullness, which can help reduce calorie intake. Packaged in a convenient, portable bag, Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete is perfect for boosting your strength and energy when you're traveling, adventuring, maintaining a busy schedule, or facing an emergency.†*

Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete Key Ingredients

Vitamins and Minerals - contains 28 vitamins and minerals including Vitamin D, A, C, E, and K to support your energy, strength, immune system, and overall health.†*

Pea Protein - A 100% plant-based, dairy-free protein that helps you feel full faster while supporting strong muscles and heart health.†*

MCT Oil - A type of saturated fat that enhances calorie burning and supports a healthy metabolism for increased energy. It also supports cognitive function, helping to promote a sharper, more focused mind.†*

How to Use Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete

To prep Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Shake simply add water, shake, and enjoy! Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete Nutrition Shake has a shelf-life of up to 3 years and can be taken with you on the go so you can get convenient balanced nutrition, strength, and energy wherever and whenever you need.†*

Where to Purchase Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Complete

Roundhouse Provisions Basecamp Shake can be purchased on the Roundhouse Provisions website for $49.95 retail. Roundhouse Provisions provides free shipping for orders over $50 to help keep you and your family prepared. For more information on Roundhouse Provisions products and to purchase online, visit roundhouseprovisions.com .

About Roundhouse Provisions

The goal of Roundhouse Provisions is to ensure people are always prepared and ready, from everyday essentials to emergencies and beyond. American martial artist, film and television star, authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman Chuck Norris acts as spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions. Roundhouse Provisions specializes in crafting food and health supplements to help people reach their maximum performance when they need it the most. Emergencies can occur at any time without notice, and when they do, Roundhouse Provisions wants to help you be ready. Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions and on Twitter @RoundhouseProv.

About Chuck Norris

A 10th-degree Martial Arts Grandmaster and founder of the United Fighting Arts Federation, Chuck Norris is one of the world's most famous action heroes. He's best known for the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, and action films, such as Code of Silence, The Hitman, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, and The Way of the Dragon. As a six-time, undefeated Karate World Champion and member of the U.S. Air Force, Chuck Norris is a hero in real life, as well. Like the characters he portrayed on the screen, Chuck Norris is an honest man who's always prepared and good to have around in an emergency.

Chuck Norris is widely known for his philanthropy and humanitarian efforts, he is actively involved in various charitable causes including his own charity, Kickstart Kids charity , youth and veterans' welfare. In 2010, The Chuck Norris Seal of Approval program was created, this serves as a symbol to assist the public in recognizing products or services that Chuck Norris supports; that reflect his values and standard of excellence. Some products that carry this prestige include CForce Water , Lone Wolf Ranch Pets, and Roundhouse Provisions .

To learn more about Chuck Norris visit www.ChuckNorris.com and follow him on Instagram @ChuckNorris .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

