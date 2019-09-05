Chuck Smith, President & CEO of Dixie Brands Inc., to Speak at Cannabis World Congress in Los Angeles

As CEO of Dixie Brands, one of the cannabis industry's leading CPG company's, Mr. Smith played a pivotal role in attracting one of the most iconic CPG brands in the country, AriZona™, to join the 'green wave'. At LA CWCBExpo , Mr. Smith will discuss this watershed moment for the cannabis industry and share what happens when two likeminded partners, and trailblazers in their own rights, collaborate on such an unprecedented strategic partnership.

As one of two original founders, Mr. Smith helped Dixie Brands grow from a "garage operation" in 2010 to a leading multi-state operator with unparalleled production heritage and an industry-leading R&D capability, driving a portfolio encompassing five distinct brands, 15 product lines and over 100 SKU's representing some of the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and concentrates as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products (AcesoHemp) and pet dietary supplements (Therabis).

Prior to building Dixie Brands, Mr. Smith was President of Bella Terra Realty Holdings where he oversaw all aspects of the Bella Terra Resort Development Company. He was also President of Sagebrush Realty Development and was responsible for developing, selling and managing residential condominium projects valued at over $85 million in revenue.

Mr. Smith has over 25 years of experience in a variety of industries, including holding the position of Chief Financial Officer for a mid-sized retail apparel chain and has built and managed sales and marketing teams for private and publicly traded technology companies.

Smith has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the Owen Graduate School at Vanderbilt University.

Joining Mr. Smith as a headline speaker at LA CWCBExpo will be Steve White, CEO of Harvest Health & Recreation delivering a Keynote Address entitled: "Doing Well by Doing Good: Bringing Restorative Justice to the Cannabis Industry," on Thursday, September 26th.

The LA CWCBExpo comprehensive conference program also includes more than 40 sessions that encompass all aspects of the legalized medicinal and adult use cannabis market including tracks on STEMed & Research; Marketing/Branding/Commerce, Banking & Finance, Hemp, Policy/Compliance/Legal, and Cannabis, Community and Society.

The exhibit floor has new attendee experiences including a Career Opportunities Center, Cannabis Talk 101 live radio broadcast, Media and Podcast Row, and segmented Pavilions focused on Technology and Natural Products along with top suppliers and brands in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services to enterprises in the business, entrepreneurs looking to enter the market, cultivators, dispensary owners and retailers, medical professionals, investors, and providers of professional services.

About Dixie Brands Inc.

Dixie Brands Inc. is leading the CPG cannabis industry by championing freedom of choice for consumers around the world. Through its licensed partners, Dixie has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. A true multi-state operator currently in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada and Oklahoma, Dixie is set to expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Being launched around these market leading events will be Cannabis Week. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

