A Solo Exhibition at Rehs Contemporary Featuring the Artwork of Stuart Dunkel

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary is thrilled to announce a captivating solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Stuart Dunkel. Prepare to embark on an enchanting journey alongside Stuart's endearing muse, Chuckie the Mouse, as he tours the world and crosses paths with playful objects and quirky friends. Chuckie's Grand Adventure will run from November 10th through December 8th, with a special opening reception on Thursday, November 9th, from 4:30 – 8 PM.

Stuart Dunkel "Saving Pisa" | Courtesy of Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc. Stuart Dunkel "Ferry" | Courtesy of Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.

Stuart Dunkel's work is a celebration of creativity and curiosity. Chuckie comes to life in each painting as he explores all that the world has to offer… from some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe to everyday items, the little mouse is taking it all in.

Dunkel has gained widespread recognition for his imaginative compositions that feature his beloved mouse. His ability to infuse humor and charm into each work has fostered a diverse audience of collectors and enthusiasts who are always waiting to see what comes next. As Dunkel himself says, "I believe in the power of art to transport us to a place of pure joy and wonder… Chuckie the Mouse has become a cherished companion to me, and I am thrilled to share his whimsical adventures with the world through this exhibition."

Some of the most anticipated paintings include subjects that Dunkel has yet to explore previously. For instance, Chuckie will be doing some international traveling, like when he visits the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Saving Pisa… in this hilarious composition, Chuckie struggles with all his might to straighten the tower. In others, he's making new friends… like in Ferry, where he's hitching a ride by turtle back across a river. Then there are more thoughtful approaches, albeit still quite comical… in one piece, Dunkel tackles Greek Mythology by having Chuckie roll his blueberry up a steep hill, evoking the tale of Sisyphus.

Dunkel's artistry truly has a way of enthralling viewers; his depictions of Chuckie paired with diverse places and things often make it seem like each painting was made specifically for someone. More broadly and most importantly, the exhibition invites attendees to rediscover the joys of curiosity and imagination.

We hope you'll join us for Chuckie's Grand Adventure; it is an unmissable event for art enthusiasts, families, and anyone seeking to immerse themselves in the charming world of Chuckie the Mouse.

About Stuart Dunkel

Stuart Dunkel is a visionary artist renowned for his ability to infuse ordinary scenes with a touch of magic and wonder. His vibrant and imaginative artworks featuring Chuckie the Mouse have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, showcasing his exceptional talent for storytelling through art.

About Rehs Contemporary

Rehs Contemporary is regarded as one of the top galleries in New York City and is a platform for new, emerging, and established contemporary artists; many of whom have received extensive academic training. The gallery offers high-quality works to art lovers of all kinds, from first-time buyers to major collectors.

