Chuggington On Track to Raise Rail Safety Awareness During National Rail Safety Week, September 21-27

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuggington's beloved trio of trainee trains go full speed to help spread awareness about the importance of rail safety with Union Pacific Railroad and Safe Kids Worldwide during National Rail Safety Week, September 21-27.

Chuggington, a popular TV series, has been entertaining kids around the globe for over ten years, and the newest season, Chuggington: Tails from the Rails, is now available to watch on Disney Junior and in DisneyNOW. Based in the fictional world of Chuggington, a trio of young, trainee trains, the eager Wilson, daring Koko, and loyal Brewster embark on exciting adventures and learn valuable lessons about teamwork, friendship, and fun.

The newly launched Chuggington-themed "Rail Safety" campaign features a guided rail safety PSA and targeted outreach to schools through in-school safety folders with a Rail Safety Pledge. A dedicated website features essential rail safety tips, a customizable Rail Safety Pledge and printable activities for kids, caregivers, and schools, available at Chuggington.com/RailSafety.

The pillars of the campaign are geared towards teaching the importance of being safe around trains, train tracks, and railroad crossings. The core safety principle, Trains are Big! Trains are Quiet! Trains are Fast & Can Take Up to a Mile to Stop, combines with three key rail safety tips:

Don't Walk Along Train Tracks . Walking near or on tracks is against the law and trains can overhang tracks by at least three feet.





. Walking near or on tracks is against the law and trains can overhang tracks by at least three feet. Cross Railroad Tracks Only at Places Marked by a Crossbuck, lights or a gate, and look both ways before your cross.





lights or a gate, and look both ways before your cross. Wait for the Train to Pass. When lights are flashing on, or the gates are down, wait for the train to pass. Even if you are in a hurry, don't try to beat the train by rushing across the tracks. Trains can take up to a mile to stop!

"All of us here at Herschend are delighted to partner with Union Pacific and Safe Kids Worldwide to work together and to improve rail safety education to help make communities across the U.S. more aware of rail safety," commented Natalie Setton, HES' Vice President Commercial, Content Distribution & Licensing. "The world of Chuggington has been engaging and entertaining children for more than ten years and it's an honor that our young trainee trains will now lead this new program to teach important rail safety tips in a fun and engaging way while reinforcing caring, kindness, and togetherness."

"Every five days a child is killed in a train collision, and all of these tragedies are completely preventable," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "Kids learn better when they're having fun, which makes the world of Chuggington the perfect place to teach kids important rail safety tips like not playing on or around train tracks and crossing the tracks only at places marked by a crossbuck, light or gate. For that reason, we're proud to partner with Herschend and Union Pacific on this creative new way to help children and families get the life-saving information they need to be safe around trains and railroad crossings."

"Union Pacific is proud to partner with Herschend and Safe Kids Worldwide to share these life-saving safety messages," said Erin Batt, Union Pacific's Assistant Vice President and Chief Safety Officer. "Children of all ages love trains, but it's important for them to understand railroad tracks are not a place to play nor should they be used as a shortcut. Our goal is to embed these behaviors at a young age and, ultimately, create lifelong habits that are ingrained as looking both ways before crossing the street."

Through its Community Ties Giving Program, Union Pacific partnered with Safe Kids Worldwide in September 2018 in a multi-year partnership dedicated to making communities safer for children and families across the United States by providing life-saving information. Safe Kids coalitions conduct transportation safety education programs at Head Start centers nationwide regarding child pedestrian, school bus, bike, railroad and passenger safety.

Chuggington "Rail Safety" Website: https://www.chuggington.com/railsafety

PSA Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLsXnE_avDU

