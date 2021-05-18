Chukwudi Obi Joins Neil Jacobson's Hallwood Media

In only its first year in existence, Hallwood Media has experienced enviable client success, including many streaming and radio hits, Grammy Award-nominations, and three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1's – Cardi B's "Up," produced by Serbia-based producer Yung Dza, BTS' "Dynamite," the K-Pop superstars first-ever English language single, co-written and produced by the London-based David Stewart, and Polo G's "Rapstar," co-written by Murda Beatz.

"Obi has a bright energy, a way about him that's contagious," shared Neil Jacobson, Hallwood Media founder and CEO. "The business he's building is going to be a big win for Hallwood and for his clients as he continues to grow. We couldn't be happier to have him aboard."

"I've always respected Neil and his passion for innovation," shared Obi. "I'm excited to join Hallwood, and I look forward to working alongside our team in this next chapter as we continue to create opportunity for our producers and songwriters."

A devout believer in making the most of every opportunity, Obi began his career at just 15-years-old, connecting with hip-hop artists on Twitter and convincing them to hire him to handle their album art design. After trying his hand at writing and producing music in his teens, Obi took on management for his friend Trev Rich and helped develop him into a buzzing new hip-hop writer and artist. The two quickly found themselves flying back and forth across the country, spending long nights in studios, and negotiating with some of hip-hop's most influential people. A series of seized opportunities followed, taking the young executive from call center gigs and bussing tables at Sweet Chick to developing lasting relationships with top execs across the industry, including Atlantic Records' Andrew Grant, Epic Records' Ericka Coulter, and Pulse Music Group's Ashley Calhoun.

Today's announcement is the latest in a number of strategic executive hires that has well positioned Jacobson's bicoastal management company for success in today's shifting music economy. Beyond representing some of the music industry's most in-demand creators, Hallwood Media has also become known for its catalog sales division, where it has represented catalog clients Jeff Bhasker, Nate Ruess, Brendan O'Brien and more in major catalog sales. Jacobson, previously President of Geffen Records, is a longtime artist's rights advocate who has become one of the industry's foremost dealmakers, bridging the gap between investment interests and music rights owners. This February, Jacobson took his SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), The Music Acquisition Corporation [TMAC], public in a $230m IPO.

