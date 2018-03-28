Chula Vista Wisely Spends Sales Tax Dollars

CHULA VISTA, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many cities throughout the country, the City of Chula Vista is struggling to replace and maintain critical infrastructure. In November 2016, residents approved a half-cent sales tax measure to fund infrastructure projects. The temporary tax, which began on April 1, 2017, is designated for ten years.
Measure P is projected to bring in $178 million. To expedite projects, the City Council approved $71 million in bond funding allowing work to begin immediately on critical items. Projects underway include:
- Street Paving - Over 160 residential streets will be repaired or replaced. Residents can view the list of streets at www.chulavistaca.gov/MeasureP
- Parkway Gymnasium and Aquatic Center – Refinish of the gymnasium floor, resurfacing of the pool deck, complete ADA retrofits and improved walkways, updated restrooms and painting.
- Police and Fire Vehicles – To date, 51 police vehicle have been purchased. Two fire engines and one new 57-foot tiller fire truck were also bought.
- Police Department Dispatch System – Replacement of a 20-year-old Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system which is a critical component of the 9-1-1 system.
- Recreation Facilities - Resurfacing and re-striping of 38 basketball and tennis courts, and new sprinkler heads and nozzles in City parks.
- LED Lighting – More than 18,000 bulbs will be replaced with LED lighting indoors and outdoors at City facilities including all libraries, recreation centers, fire stations, City offices and pathway lighting in parks.
- Animal Care Facility – Repairs were made to the interior of the Animal Care Facility which handles pet adoptions.
- EV Fleet Vehicles – 15 new electric vehicles for Senior Volunteer Patrol units and Code Enforcement officers.
Future planned usage of Measure P funds include renovations to library restrooms, remodeling of the Senior Center, repairs to City sidewalks, upgrade play structures and playground surfacing, new barbeque grills, tables and benches in City parks, corrugated metal pipe repair and replacement, new roofs and other building repairs at City buildings, and a new telecommunications system.
A Citizens Oversight Committee monitors Measure P expenditures and reviews annual audits to ensure funds are being spent in accordance with the adopted Infrastructure, Facilities and Equipment Expenditure Plan. A complete list of projects and expenditure information can be found at www.chulavistaca.gov/measureP.
