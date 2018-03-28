Chula Vista Wisely Spends Sales Tax Dollars

CHULA VISTA, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many cities throughout the country, the City of Chula Vista is struggling to replace and maintain critical infrastructure. In November 2016, residents approved a half-cent sales tax measure to fund infrastructure projects. The temporary tax, which began on April 1, 2017, is designated for ten years.

Measure P is projected to bring in $178 million. To expedite projects, the City Council approved $71 million in bond funding allowing work to begin immediately on critical items. Projects underway include: