Chung & Ignacio, LLP Opens New Office Location in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to continue providing the best legal representation to its clients, Chung & Ignacio, LLP has expanded its legal practice to downtown Los Angeles. In addition to its Rancho Cucamonga office, the law firm has a new location at Union Bank Plaza Building, located at 445 S. Figueroa Street, Suite 2550, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

The legal team at Chung & Ignacio, LLP is passionate about helping their clients navigate a variety of legal problems. As the firm continues to grow across practices, adding the Los Angeles office will make it possible for the firm to assist even more people than ever.

Just as with the Rancho Cucamonga office location, clients coming to the Los Angeles office on S. Figueroa Street can get legal assistance with family law cases, divorce, real estate matters, contract disputes, business representation and probate matters. Chung & Ignacio, LLP provides innovative solutions to the many legal and business challenges that affect their clients. The firm represents a broad array of clients, spanning different practices and industries. Backed by more than 50 years of collective insight and experience, the attorneys of Chung & Ignacio, LLP can guide and fight for its clients in and out of the courtroom.

More information about the Los Angeles law firm of Chung & Ignacio, LLP can be found at https://www.ci-attorneys.com/.

