Chung-Ang University Researchers Demonstrate Next-Gen Microfluidic Systems for Sweat Analysis

Researchers explore various 3D microfluidic structures, surface chemistries, interface designs, and colorimetric chemical reagents to achieve high performance

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccrine sweat is a water-like fluid secreted by eccrine sweat glands that comprises various kinds of biochemical components such as electrolytes, metabolites, organic molecules, and drugs. The quantitative measurement of these constituents via wearable microfluidic sensors facilitates the non-invasive and real-time monitoring of daily health status as well as disease progression. This next-generation sensor technology has already found use in fields including sports, worker safety, environmental exposures, and medical care.

Researchers have developed a flexible, skin-mounted 3D microfluidic device capable of analyzing sweat for real-time health assessment.

However, there is much scope for improvement, in terms of eﬃcient collection of sweat, accurate and wide-range colorimetric detection of biochemicals, local measurements of sweat loss for different sweat rates, and expansion of biomarker targets.

Addressing these challenges, an international team of researchers, led by Dr. Da Som Yang, Assistant Professor in the School of Mechanical Engineering at Chung-Ang University, has recently explored and demonstrated various promising 3D microfluidic structures, surface chemistries, interface designs, and colorimetric chemical reagents for high performance. Their findings were made available online and published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials on 16 July 2025.

Dr. Yang explains the motivation behind their work. "I have long been interested in soft electronics and microfluidic technologies that directly interface with the human body. Sweat, in particular, is a non-invasive biofluid rich in physiological information. However, the concentrations of biomarkers in sweat can change dynamically over time, especially following the intake of food or nutritional supplements. Because these levels can fluctuate greatly between high and low states, an effective tool is needed to track such variations with precision. Existing measurement techniques have limitations in both accuracy and dynamic range, making it difficult to capture these dynamic changes. The desire to overcome these challenges motivated this study."

The researchers present innovative sweat collection and analysis enabled by 3D microfluidic structures, leading to simultaneous and precise measurement of sweat rate, total sweat loss, and major biomarkers, including chloride, xanthine, and creatinine. Furthermore, this study showcases non-invasive monitoring of critical health indicators such as kidney function, caffeine metabolism, and electrolyte balance, as well as successful on-body trials demonstrating the ability to track dynamic biomarker changes after food or supplement intake.

Overall, the team has achieved a wide dynamic range and high accuracy, surpassing the limitations of existing sweat-sensing technologies.

This technology can be applied to a wide range of fields, points out Dr. Yang. "Some applications include managing the condition of athletes, preventing heat stress in workers in high-temperature environments, and monitoring patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also expected to enable real-time and non-invasive tracking of metabolism and health status, contributing to personalized healthcare and preventive medicine."

In particular, this study provides a tool to track large fluctuations in biomarker concentrations in real time following the intake of food or supplements, overcoming the limitations of existing measurement techniques. It expands the horizons of sweat-based diagnostic strategies, of strategies that have the possibility to tune-in with well-established and large-scale manufacturing practices for industrial production.

In the long term, this platform has the potential to be utilized across medicine, sports science, and the wellness industry.

Reference

Title of original paper: Soft, Skin-Interfaced 3D Microfluidic Systems for High Performance Assessment of Sweat Rate, Cumulative Loss and Biochemical Content

Journal: Advanced Functional Materials

DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202509169

