Chung-Ang University Scientists Generate Electricity Using Tesla Turbine-Inspired Structure

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for energy is ever-increasing across various industries. In recent decades, scientists have explored the electrostatic potential of particulate matter as a highly promising avenue for energy harvesting. However, this technology poses ignition risks that can cause significant harm owing to uncontrolled electrical discharge. While some studies have attempted to mitigate this issue by introducing additional particles or water, these approaches lead to restricted applicability and also ignore the high electric potential.

Researchers have demonstrated a particulate static effect-induced electricity generation technology inspired by the Tesla turbine.

In previous research, a team of researchers from South Korea, including Professor Sangmin Lee from the School of Mechanical Engineering, Chung-Ang University, Republic of Korea, comprehensively studied several nanogenerators that can effectively harvest low-speed wind energy. "During the research, we were curious about what would happen if high-speed—or high-pressure—wind blows onto the triboelectric nanogenerator. So, we fabricated a Tesla turbine-inspired triboelectric nanogenerator structure that can be operated with high-pressure air and analyzed the data. From these results, we observed the particulate static effect: the particulate matter in air can also generate surface charge on the triboelectric layer," remarks Dr. Lee.

Now, a team of researchers led by Dr. Sangmin Lee, including Seh-Hoon Chung, Chanui Lee, and Sunghan Kim from Chung-Ang University; Dongwon Seo and Jihoon Chung from Kumoh National Institute of Technology (KIT), Republic of Korea; Hyungseok Yong from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA; and Zong-Hong Lin from National Taiwan University, Taiwan, has harnessed this effect to develop a Tesla turbine-inspired electricity generator that can generate electrostatic discharge (ESD)-based electrical output with high pressure air. Their novel findings were published online in the journal Advanced Energy Materials on December 28, 2025.

This is the first study to demonstrate electricity generation via the particulate static effect by using a Tesla turbine structure. The proposed device can be operated solely with practical compressed air and leverages its electrostatic charges and viscous force to achieve high performance.

Dr. Lee explains the operational mechanism of their technology. "The viscous force of compressed air induces rotational motion within the device. Tribo-negative and tribo-positive layers inside acquire surface charge from the particulate static effect without the need for frictional sliding, allowing operation similar to non-contact tribo-electric generators. This facilitates electricity generation via electrostatic induction in the rotating electrodes, and the frictionless rotation enables high-frequency peak outputs."

The researchers analyzed the particulate static effect of their innovation by measuring the transferred charge of compressed air and conducting electrostatic force microscopy mapping of the triboelectric layer. By using this effect, the Tesla turbine-inspired generator generated up to 800 V and 2.5 A of high ESD-based outputs at 325 Hz at a high rotational speed of 8,472 revolutions per minute.

In this study, the team further demonstrates that their generator can successfully power various electronic devices, facilitate water collection from moisture in the air, and remove airborne dust with high output.

In terms of real-life applications, the device developed in the present work can be applied in industrial environments where large amounts of compressed air and wasted airflow are commonly generated. Moreover, with its high-voltage output, this device can be used to power several electronics or regulate humidity and airborne dust by generating negative ions.

