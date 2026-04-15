Chunghwa Telecom 2025 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC

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Chunghwa Telecom

Apr 15, 2026, 06:39 ET

TAIPEI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (TWSE: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today announced that the Company filed its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F filing is available at https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements can also be requested, free of charge, by contacting Chunghwa, by phone or in writing, at the following address:

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations
21-3 Xinyi Road, Sec. 1, Taipei, Taiwan 100
Tel: +886 2 2344-5488
email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TWSE: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides mobile services, fixed-line services, ICT business, sales and other services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively engaged in ESG practice and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

For inquiries:
Cho-Fen (Angela) Tsai
Vice President, Financial Department
+886 2 2344 5488
[email protected]

SOURCE Chunghwa Telecom

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