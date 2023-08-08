Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today reported its un-audited operating results for the second quarter of 2023. All figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("T-IFRSs") on a consolidated basis.

(Comparisons throughout the press release, unless otherwise stated, are made with regard to the prior year period.)

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased by 2.0% to NT$ 53.46 billion .

. Consumer Business Group revenue increased by 3.9% to NT$ 32.76 billion .

. Enterprise Business Group revenue decreased by 1.2% to NT$ 17.54 billion .

. International Business Group revenue increased by 23.2% to NT$ 2.17 billion .

. Total operating costs and expenses increased by 2.0% to NT$ 41.20 billion .

. Operating income increased by 2.0% to NT$ 12.26 billion .

. EBITDA increased by 1.0% to NT$ 22.19 billion .

. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased by 2.9% to NT$ 9.93 billion .

. Basic earnings per share (EPS) was NT$1.28 .

. Above mentioned financial indicators, including operating income, EBITDA, and net income, all exceeded our proposed guidance.

"I am very pleased with our strong second-quarter results which reflect our advantages and resilience in this competitive market," said Mr. Shui-Yi Kuo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chunghwa Telecom. "Financially, we had a robust H1 EPS of NTD$2.52, a 6-year high, while our financial results beat all guidance. We experienced impressive growth across many business segments; to highlight, our mobile business revenue maintained 22-month sequential growth, growing 6.4% YoY this quarter, surpassing competitors. Meanwhile, we experienced substantial subscriber and ARPU year-over-year progress. Our Taiwan mobile market revenue share climbed to 39.9% and subscriber share also climbed to 37.0%. As a result, our incremental excess revenue share above our subscriber share increased to 2.9%, reflecting our healthier subscriber structure and better revenue generation compared to our peers." President Ivan Lin added, "In terms of emerging enterprise application, the revenue of certain sectors also grew significantly, as 5G private network revenue ramped up fourfold, and big data analysis revenue increased 67% YoY. We are confident to ride on the digital transformation and AI trends to seize related business opportunities."

"Our industry outlook remains promising, as we embrace the post-merger benign market, which may stabilize pricing in the near term and drive accretive value for our customers in the long run. The steady penetration of 5G in Taiwan is in line with our expectations, reinforcing our position as a leader in the telecom industry. With the largest market share and growth potential in our serviced sectors, Chunghwa is confident in continuing its leadership in this competitive landscape."

"At Chunghwa, our vision is to become an international benchmark recognized for sustainable development, leading the way as a digital ecosystem enabler, empowering stakeholders to drive innovation and create value. We embrace digital transformation and uphold core values of integrity, customers' trust, innovation and value creation, and commitments and accountability. As we navigate this dynamic industry, we are fueled by an unwavering spirit of progress, continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of our customers and the world. We are enthusiastic about the path ahead and we greatly appreciate our investors' and customers' long-term and continuing support as we aim for new heights of excellence," Mr. Kuo concluded.

Revenue

Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 2.0% to NT$ 53.46 billion.

Consumer Business Group's income before tax for the second quarter of 2023 increased 10.4% YoY thanks to the persistent growth of telecom services, as well as the lesser manpower expenses and depreciation expenses. Total revenue increased by 3.9% to NT$ 32.76 billion. Mobile service revenue increased 6.4% YoY, mainly due to stable 5G migration and increase in postpaid subscriber growth. In addition, international roaming revenue continued to recover and brought in meaningful contribution. Fixed-line service revenue was flat, while the fixed broadband revenue grew by 2.9% year over year propelled by the successful upsell of speed upgrade and growth of home Wi-Fi service. Sales revenue increased 4.8% YoY mainly due to the stabilized iPhone supply during the quarter.

Enterprise Business Group's income before tax for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 11.9% YoY, while revenue decreased by 1.2% to NT$ 17.54 billion, mainly due to the decrease of text business, which has relatively higher margin, a higher base of a one-time recognition of large smart energy projects, and internal carbon fee. In spite of ICT revenue decrease in the second quarter, mobile service revenue increased attributable to 5G upselling and the recovery of international roaming revenue. Sales revenue increased from our subsidiaries. Fixed-line revenue slightly decreased year-over-year mainly due to voice decline, although data communication revenue and broadband access revenue continued to grow as expected.

International Business Group's income before tax for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 6.6% YoY owing to non-operating expenses, such as the foreign currency valuation loss and internal carbon fee. Excluding the impact, IBG continued to experience strong growth in profit generation at a double digit growth year over year. Total revenue increased by 23.2% to NT$ 2.17 billion, mainly driven by increasing demand of our international private leased circuit, and growing emerging business, including IDC and cloud services from global clients.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 2.0% to NT$ 41.20 billion, mainly due to higher cost of goods sold and utility cost.

Operating Income and Net Income

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 2.0% to NT$ 12.26 billion. The operating margin was 22.9%, as compared to 22.9% in the same period of 2022. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased by 2.9% to NT$ 9.93 billion. Basic earnings per share was NT$1.28.

Cash Flow and EBITDA

Cash flow from operating activities, as of June 30th, 2023, increased by 3.9% year over year to NT$ 28.47 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30th, 2023, decreased by 8.3% to NT$ 49.76 billion as compared to that as of June 30th, 2022.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was NT$ 22.19 billion, increasing by 1.0% year over year. EBITDA margin was 41.51%, as compared to 41.90% in the same period of 2022.

Business Highlights

Mobile

As of June 30th, 2023, Chunghwa Telecom had 12.84 million mobile subscribers, representing a 5.0% year-over-year increase. In the second quarter, total mobile service revenue increased by 6.4% to NT$ 16.17 billion, while mobile post-paid ARPU excluding IoT SIMs grew 4% year over year to NT$ 545.

Fixed Broadband/HiNet

As of June 30th, 2023, the number of broadband subscribers slightly increased by 0.3% to 4.38 million. The number of HiNet broadband subscribers increased by 0.8% to 3.67 million. In the second quarter, total fixed broadband revenue grew 3% year over year to NT$ 10.91 billion, while ARPU increased 1.1% to NT$ 774.

Fixed line

As of June 30th, 2023, the number of fixed-line subscribers was 9.27 million.

Financial Statements

