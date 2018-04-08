Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services

"As we enter this exciting new domain of premium video delivery, we couldn't be more pleased to already have such a deep level of confidence in our security framework and trust in Verimatrix to navigate us through the complex requirements associated with UHD/4K services," said Dr. Chih-Cheng Lo, deputy principal engineer at Chunghwa Telecom. "Selecting VCAS Ultra was an easy decision, but we also know it is the optimal solution to support our future goals as we continue to evolve to stay ahead of the competition."

Architected to enable the transition towards IP and software-based video delivery, VCAS Ultra extends operators' reach to premium UHD services and advanced hybrid network deployments. VCAS Ultra also enables operators to take advantage of physical or virtual configurations to support cloud system integrations. It features enhanced content security profiles to meet MovieLabs' defined UHD service requirements—including fully integrated multi-network VideoMark® watermarking technology, as well as TEE support.

A key driver for the transition to VCAS Ultra is that Verimatrix offers the flexibility for it to be integrated with any IPTV middleware solution, including one Chunghwa Telecom developed specifically for its new UHD/4K platform.

"Verimatrix has invested extensively in the development of VCAS Ultra to ensure we are offering the flexibility and scalability our customers need to get and stay ahead in a rapidly shifting landscape," said Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "We are thrilled to grow our existing relationship with Chunghwa Telecom as it responds to demands in Taiwan for UHD/4K premium services. We can relieve the burden by evolving the existing VCAS framework into one that supports its new UHD/4K platform and ensures compliance with the redefined range of security requirements that come with it."

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers and is expanding its cloud computing services. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

