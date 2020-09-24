Chungnam National University Sejong Hospital Begins Patient Treatments with ViewRay's MRIdian Linac

Unlike conventional radiation therapy systems, MRIdian combines an MRI system with a radiation therapy system. Together with other technical innovations, this offers advantages for the delivery of safe and effective radiotherapy, including the ability to see the tumor and surrounding tissue during treatment, adaptation of the therapy in response to changes in patient anatomy and tumor size between treatments, continuous tracking of the tumor during treatment, and automatic pausing of the radiation if the tumor moves outside of the boundary. As a result, the system is able to deliver high-dose radiation to the tumor while protecting the surrounding healthy tissue from damage.

"We're excited to add MRIdian to our cancer treatment offerings and expand our capabilities to include MRI-guided and real-time adaptive therapy," said Young II Kim, M.D., Radiation Oncologist, at Chungnam National University Sejong Hospital. "The ability to see what we're treating while we're treating it is like no other, and then to be able to adapt the treatment on the fly to address changes or constraints is unprecedented. We're proud to bring this life changing therapy to our patients."

Chungnam National University Hospital (CNUH) was founded in 1972 as the first training hospital in the central area of Korea. CNUH is known for its remarkable achievements and incredible growth and development over the years. CNUH strives to continually advance its healthcare services with state-of-the-art equipment and world-class medical professionals. The construction of the Chungnam National University Sejong Hospital in 2019 furthers its commitment to achieving continuous growth as a hospital equipped with a world-class healthcare system. The addition of MRIdian brings cutting-edge MRI-guided radiation therapy to its offerings.

"We're pleased to welcome Chungnam National University Sejong Hospital to the growing list of hospitals integrating MRIdian into their radiation oncology programs," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "The addition of MRI-guided radiation therapy with MRIdian supports the hospital's commitment to offer world-class care to its patients."

Currently 39 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 10,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

