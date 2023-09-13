Church & Dwight Issues National Recall of One Specific Lot of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16oz Sold Exclusively on Amazon Between May 31 and September 02, 2023, due to microbial contamination identified as yeast (Candida parapsilosis).

News provided by

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 18:17 ET

EWING, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) today initiated a voluntary recall of one specific lot of ThereaBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16oz after the Company identified a microbial contamination due to the presence of yeast (Candida Parapsilosis) in lot #PA3083011 of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16 oz, to the consumer level and sold exclusively on Amazon between May 31 and September 02, 2023.

No other TheraBreath products or other lots of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids are included in this recall.

Continue Reading
TheraBreath Strawberry Splash Kids 16oz
TheraBreath Strawberry Splash Kids 16oz
UPC code may be found on the product label, below the barcode
UPC code may be found on the product label, below the barcode
Lot Code and Expiry date may be found under the bottle
Lot Code and Expiry date may be found under the bottle

The use of the affected product in immune compromised individuals could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised individuals who recently underwent oral surgery or dental procedures resulting in mucosal barrier disruption (e.g., tooth extraction) the use of the defective product may result in infectious complications, but in this population the infections may be less severe and may be more readily responsive to treatment. We continue to monitor, investigate, and respond to any consumer inquiries.

TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids is indicated as an anti-cavity mouthwash for adults and children 6 years of age and older. The lot of recalled mouthwash product is listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot number. Church & Dwight is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and following all relevant protocols.

Consumers who have purchased the product listed below should stop consumption immediately. Please call our Consumer Relations team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund. Any additional questions can also be directed to our Consumer Relations team Monday through Friday, 9am5pm ET.

Consumers who want to verify if their product is affected by the issue may do at www.churchdwightrecall.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

RECALLED PRODUCT LIST

Reference to identify affected products via Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code.

Product Name

TheraBreath Strawberry Splash Kids 16oz

Product #

20509730

Lot #

PA3083011

UPC #

6 97029 70000 6

ASIN

B0BTDVVTGL

Media Contact: 
Edelman
[email protected]

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Also from this source

Church & Dwight Initiates Voluntary Recall of One Specific Lot of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16oz Sold Exclusively on Amazon Between May 31 and September 02, 2023, due to an Isolated Manufacturing Issue

BATISTE™ INVITES GEN-Z STUDENTS TO REFRESH & REFLECT DURING MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.