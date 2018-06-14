DALLAS, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation is not what today's churches are known for, but a Frisco company, Church Base (by parent company Apollo Apps), hopes to change that stigma. Wondering which church app company to pick or what the best church app company is? Look no further.

"Our mission is to use new and emerging technology to help the local church reach people for the kingdom," says Jonathan Bodnar, the founder and CEO of Church Base.

Church Apps made on iTunes and Android custom by Church Base integrated into your church giving suite and website.

Bodnar continues to explain the heart behind the company: "Churches want simple, easy-to-use platforms. So it occurred to us, 'Hey, why not build a platform that includes all the software needs in one place?'"

Which is exactly what they did with Church Base. They created a Custom-Branded Church App, a Church Website Builder, a free Church Giving Suite with free text giving and are working hard on a "People" module (ChMs) to manage volunteers, donors and check-ins.

Church Base's Custom-Branded Church App is unlike any church app ever used. It's built by hand by the client's very own professional designer. The church app is published branded on iTunes, Android and Amazon and Church Base is also the first church app company to offer an Alexa app.

The church giving suite is free to use and super easy to set up. They offer free text to give and even campaigns to help fund-raise for more specific things. Church Base has really covered all the bases on the church giving suite.

The Church Base custom church website builder is simple to use and integrates directly with the free church giving suite and branded church app. They can even build the church's website for them.

Here's their pricing breakdown:

Custom-Branded Church App Pricing

Contact: (800) 208-1392

Related Images

church-base-custom-branded-church.png

Church Base Custom-Branded Church App Suite

Church Apps made on iTunes and Android custom by Church Base integrated into your church giving suite and website.

church-base-custom-branded-church.png

Church Base Custom-Branded Church App Suite

Church Apps made on iTunes and Android custom by Church Base integrated into your church giving suite and website.

church-base-custom-branded-church.png

Church Base Custom-Branded Church App Suite

Church Apps made on iTunes and Android custom by Church Base integrated into your church giving suite and website.

Related Links

Custom-Branded Church Apps

Free Church Giving Suite

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axyP9y2DC0c

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/church-base-releases-the-first-church-management-suite-300666655.html

SOURCE Church Base

Related Links

https://churchbase.com

