Church Dog Author Mattes Earns International Recognition

"Church Dog Meets a Marshmallow" written by Tracy Mattes, has been named a finalist for the 2022 International Book Awards in the Children's Religious Book category.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Book Fest announced the winners and finalists of THE 2022 INTERNATIONAL BOOK AWARDS (IBA) this past week.

With expert judging and great media coverage, the International Book Awards have helped launch authors into international stardom, open global markets and compete with talented authors and publishers throughout the world. Some of the more famous past honorees include Vanessa Williams (2020), Pope Francis (2019), and Julie Andrews (2019).

2022 International Book Awards Honoree Tracy Mattes 2022 International Book Awards Finalist "Church Dog Meets a Marshmallow"

Jeffrey Keen, President, and CEO of American Book Fest said this year's contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world. Church Dog Meets a Marshmallow, which takes readers on a fun adventure of love and friendship, was voted one of the top short-listed finalists in the Children's Religious category. Congratulations to Ms. Mattes, her illustrator Justin Greenly, and everyone at Church Dog LLC on the occasion of this honor.

Keen says of the awards, "The 2022 results represent a phenomenal mix of books from a wide array of publishers throughout the world. IBA's success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges who bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise."

Publishers contributing to this year's outstanding competition included Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Wiley, Hachette Books, McGraw-Hill, and many other national and international Independent Houses.

"It's truly humbling to achieve this honor alongside so many talented authors and publishers from around the globe," said Mattes. It's incredible to see how God is working through these books. We have an amazing Church Dog team dedicated to introducing children to a loving God who adores them and has a special purpose for their lives. I am honored to be a part of this mission."

Mattes is the author of five award-winning books in the Church Dog Children's Book Series. Her next book, Church Dog, and the World's First Zoo is slated for publication next month.

American Book Fest covers books from all sections of the publishing industry—mainstream, independent, & self-published. More information can be found at http://www.AmericanBookFest.com

More information about the International Book Awards can be found at http://www.InternationalBookAwards.com

For more information about the Church Dog children's series and where you can purchase the books, visit their website at http://www.churchdog.org.

