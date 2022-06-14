Church Management Software Market: ACS Technologies Group Inc., Blackbaud Inc., and Breeze ChMS Emerge as the Dominant Players| Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church Management Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 196.1 million, at a CAGR of over 5.41% during the forecast period. ACS Technologies Group Inc.(US), Blackbaud Inc. (US), Breeze ChMS (US), Church Community Builder LLC (US), and Ministry Brands LLC (US) are some of the dominant market players contributing to the market growth during the forecast period. Download Sample Report.
The market vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software, increased benefits of church management software, and the growing number of churches globally are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, other factors including the integration of church management software with email marketing apps, growing use of analytics with church management software, and rising use of mobile apps with church management software are expected to influence the market positively in the upcoming years.
However, factors such as lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software, a threat from open-source and free church management software, and growing threats to data security are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
Church Management Software Market: Vendors
By Deployment, the church management software market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud-based software. On-premise church management software was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market as they are convenient and affordable to deploy. The segment will continue to hold the largest share during the forecast period.
- ACS Technologies Group Inc.
- Blackbaud Inc.
- Breeze ChMS
- Church Community Builder LLC
- Ministry Brands LLC
- Nuverb Systems Inc.
- Raklet LLC
- ServantPC Resources Inc.
- Your Giving Group
- Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.
Church Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will account for 38% of the market's growth. North America's most important markets are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the rising benefits of church management software will aid market expansion in North America.
Key Market Segmentation
The on-premises segment has seen a large increase in market share for church management software.
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global bill splitting apps market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology (IT) software market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of global application software market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
|
Church Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 196.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ACS Technologies Group Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Breeze ChMS, Church Community Builder LLC, Ministry Brands LLC, Nuverb Systems Inc., Raklet LLC, ServantPC Resources Inc., Your Giving Group, and Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Application software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ACS Technologies Group Inc.
- 10.4 Blackbaud Inc.
- Exhibit 47: Blackbaud Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Blackbaud Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Blackbaud Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 50: Blackbaud Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Breeze ChMS
- Exhibit 51: Breeze ChMS - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Breeze ChMS - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Breeze ChMS - Key offerings
- 10.6 Church Community Builder LLC
- Exhibit 54: Church Community Builder LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Church Community Builder LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Church Community Builder LLC.- Key news
- Exhibit 57: Church Community Builder LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 Ministry Brands LLC
- Exhibit 58: Ministry Brands LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Ministry Brands LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Ministry Brands LLC.- Key news
- Exhibit 61: Ministry Brands LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Nuverb Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Nuverb Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Nuverb Systems Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Nuverb Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Raklet LLC
- Exhibit 65: Raklet LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Raklet LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Raklet LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 ServantPC Resources Inc.
- Exhibit 68: ServantPC Resources Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: ServantPC Resources Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: ServantPC Resources Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Your Giving Group
- Exhibit 71: Your Giving Group - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Your Giving Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Your Giving Group - Key offerings
- 10.12 Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 80: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
