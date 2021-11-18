Church of Scientology Hosts Humanitarian Awards Ceremony and Community Fundraiser

The Church of Scientology of the Valley presented its annual Humanitarian Award to Guillermo Ahumada, Chief of Chaplains of Professional Chaplains Inc. "As a chaplain of God," reads the award, "Guillermo Ahumada exemplifies the true value of a being: That a being is only as valuable as he is willing and able to help others." Through Ahumada's work training chaplains in drug education and vital counseling skills, he reaches those in need with effective tools to assist them and help them turn their lives around.

Mr. Ahumada, who uses the Scientology Tools for Life courses to assist chaplains in their work and to help them cope with the challenges they face, described Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard as a leader whose "legacy is a beacon of light and guidance, and will benefit countless generations."

The celebration also featured the work of the Church of Scientology of the Valley Women's Auxiliary, serving the Greater Los Angeles area since 1998. The group raises funds to support Church programs and to assist underserved members of the community. It partners with many groups and individuals who are committed to social betterment.

"So many people of good will go out of their way to help the community," said Lisa Malm, president and cofounder of the Women's Auxiliary. "It is really important to us to support these efforts."

The Women's Auxiliary was inspired by L. Ron Hubbard's belief that "a community that pulls together can make a better society for all." Among the programs the Women's Auxiliary has supported are:

Sickle Cell Disease Foundation, which runs summer camps for children suffering from the disease

Covenant House, which makes available shelter, food, immediate crisis care and other services to homeless and runaway youth

Family Promise of the Verdugos, a nonprofit homeless service agency which provides shelter, homeless prevention, community workshops and transitional housing

Boys and Girls Club, whose afterschool programs include homework help, tutoring, recreation, sports, art and dance and healthy meals for youth

YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter, which offers safety and support to victims taking the next step to break free from abuse

Edelman's Children's Court Shelter Care, supporting children who have been removed from their homes due to a parent's abuse or neglect

And annual police and fire department holiday toy drives

