ChurchCommunications.com Opens Registration for ThriveandCultivate.com event: A Free Virtual Mental Health Event for Church Leaders on May 21-22

MOBILE, Ala., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurchCommunications.com is partnering with Medi-Share to open registration for a free virtual mental health summit for church leaders being held May 21-22, 2021. The online event, being hosted at ThriveandCultivate.com, aims to increase awareness and education about mental health concerns in the personal lives of leaders, and the increasing felt need found across communities during this pandemic time period.

Registration is now free for all pastors and church leaders at thriveandcultivate.com ThriveandCultivate.com May 21-22, 2021

Research shows that 31% of pastors admit to struggling with their emotional well-being, 26% admit to struggling with their relational well-being, and 64% say they are "somewhat" equipped to help their congregation's mental health.

"Mental health is one issue pastors and church leaders cannot ignore as we come out of this pandemic. This event offers a great first step for church teams to get up to speed," said Kenny Jahng, Chief Innovation Officer for ChurchCommunications.com.

Session talks will cover topic awareness and self-care education for ministry leaders themselves on Day 1 of the 2-day event.

Day 2 on May 22 will offer sessions about how to address and support congregations and communities dealing with mental health concerns.

This event will have over 30 speakers that are qualified mental health professionals, church leaders, and non-clinical professionals such as:



Kay Warren

Jon Acuff

Dr. Crystal Collier

Carey Nieuwhof

Carlos Wittaker

William Vanderbloemen

and 25+ other speakers

Katie Allred, Chief Engagement Officer for ChurchCommunications.com said, "The church has a huge opportunity to help others live well both inside and outside the church walls. I love how all of our speakers and partners are coming together to help local pastors and leaders learn more about mental health."

ChurchCommunications.com is partnering with Medi-Share and several other organizations to be able to offer this event completely free to pastors, church staff, and church volunteers. Attendees can register for a free ticket by visiting ThriveandCultivate.com .

Thrive & Cultivate is designed for ministry leaders who align with the current state of the church to bring them new perspective, support, and new strategy to implement in their life, ministry, and community.

The full schedule and event details are available at ThriveandCultivate.com .

Church Communications is an organization aimed at helping church communications professionals communicate well for their local churches. At the core of the community is the Church Communications Facebook Group with over 28,000 members which is led by Katie Allred and Kenny Jahng. In addition, a podcast, website, Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV apps, and Church Communications PRO membership program are offered by the organization. To learn more, visit www.churchcommunications.com .

