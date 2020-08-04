Churches Near Me's New Website a Lifeline for Struggling Catholic Churches

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With shrinking congregations, an insufficient number of priests, and now Covid-19, many Catholic churches are struggling to survive.

In such an environment, running a church can be prohibitively expensive. To help right this situation, a philanthropic-minded software engineer is doing his utmost to help Catholic churches save money and attract congregants.

The result, https://catholicchurchesnear.me, is an ad-free, cost-free alternative to existing commercial church software programs. With additional resources freed-up, Catholic churches can focus on providing vital spiritual and community support as opposed to spending excess time on fundraising and resource management.

Visitors to the site can search for a Catholic Church by city, state, language, and rite. Also available for each church are Mass times, phone number, website, and whether the church offers amenities such as food banks, thrift stores, bingo, and festivals.

With a tradition of feeding the hungry and helping the sick and disabled, Catholic churches play a critical role in the maintenance of a community's bonds. By providing no-cost software support, https://catholicchurchesnear.me upholds that tradition and makes it possible for it to continue.

About Catholic Churches Near Me

Catholic Churches Near Me is the result of a lifetime of dedicated service to the Catholic Church. An advertisement-free, cost-free resource, Catholic Churches Near Me makes a host of resources available to churches and parishioners alike.

Media Contact:

Philip

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Contact Page

SOURCE Churches Near Me

Related Links

https://catholicchurchesnear.me

