Churchill & Harriman and Blue Ocean Global Technology have joined forces to deliver innovative cybersecurity, digital transformation, and risk management solutions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill & Harriman, Inc. (C&H), a leading enterprise cybersecurity risk management consultancy, and Blue Ocean Global Technology, a diversified professional services company, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture. This collaboration will combine C&H's trusted, deep expertise in enterprise risk management strategies with Blue Ocean's digital transformation, staff augmentation, and technology development capabilities.

Unifying Expertise for Enhanced Enterprise Cybersecurity Risk Management

Churchill & Harriman and Blue Ocean Global Technology Announce Strategic Joint Venture

This collaboration will enable clients and individuals to:

Gain a holistic view of their risk landscape

Leverage AI safely and securely

Secure roadmaps for cybersecurity and compliance

Enhance and accelerate the digital transformation journey

Make data-driven decisions to mitigate cyber threats and other vulnerabilities

Develop and implement robust, forward thinking risk management frameworks

Mature their enterprise resilience programs

A Powerful Solution for Leveraging Today's Possibilities

"This joint venture is a significant leap forward for the risk management discipline," said Kenneth J. Peterson, CEO of Churchill & Harriman. "For decades, we have lived with our clients on the outcomes of our combined advisory services through implementation services on their most discreet, strategic business objectives. By combining Blue Ocean Global Technology with C&H's proven methodologies and industry-leading practices, we will provide our clients with unparalleled insights and solutions. Informed with the lessons we've learned at the epicenter of global industries and government, we're thrilled to leverage Artificial Intelligence to help clients proactively navigate the ever-evolving risk landscape with confidence and clarity."

Sameer Somal, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Technology, stated, "We are delighted to build upon our decade-long association with Churchill & Harriman. This collaboration will afford us the opportunity to better leverage their global risk management expertise. With Blue Ocean Global Technology's SBA 8(a) certification, we will also prioritize expanding our portfolio to include cybersecurity and risk management federal contracts."

The C&H and Blue Ocean Global Technology joint venture marks a transformative advance in risk strategy. Accordingly, Ken Peterson is named the Chief Cybersecurity Officer of Blue Ocean Global Technology and Sameer Somal, CFA assumes responsibility at C&H as Managing Director of Digital Transformation. Harnessing innovative technology within our partnership will enable both businesses and government entities to approach the dynamic risk landscape with enhanced assurance and insight.

About Churchill & Harriman

Churchill & Harriman (C&H) is a leading global provider of enterprise cybersecurity risk management advisory services and solutions, with a proven track record of helping public and commercial organizations identify, assess, and mitigate risks across their operations. With a focus on cybersecurity, compliance, IT supply chain risk, and enterprise resilience, C&H equips clients with the advice, expertise, and tools needed to thrive in today's dynamic environment. For more information, please visit www.chus.com.

About Blue Ocean Global Technology

Blue Ocean Global Technology provides strategic advisory services focused on digital transformation, risk management, and reputation enhancement. They empower organizations by offering customized solutions in cybersecurity, data analytics, and online presence optimization. Blue Ocean collaborates with enterprise and government clients to address complex challenges and drive sustainable growth. Their team is dedicated to delivering innovative insights that help clients navigate an increasingly digital landscape. For more information, please visit www.blueoceanglobaltech.com.

