Churchill Capital Corp II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Mailing of Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with June 10, 2021 Special Meeting of its Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective Churchill II's registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to the date hereof, the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting of the stockholders of Churchill II in connection with its pending acquisition of Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions.

Churchill II has today commenced the mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the special meeting of Churchill II's stockholders. The special meeting of stockholders and vote to approve the business combination will be held on June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, in virtual format at https://www.cstproxy.com/churchillcapitalii/2021. The proxy statement/prospectus is available in the Investor Resources section of Churchill II's website, as well as on www.sec.gov.

Today's actions represent a significant step towards completing Churchill II's pending acquisitions of Skillsoft and Albert DE Holdings Inc. ("Global Knowledge"), a worldwide leader in IT and professional skills development.

"We are pleased that the transaction with Skillsoft is moving forward," said Patrick Kolek, Chief Operating Officer of Prosus. "Prosus is excited to be partnering with Skillsoft on transforming the future of workplace learning."

Holders of Churchill II's common stock, as of the close of business on the record date of April 28, 2021, are entitled to one vote for each share held by them as of such record date at the special meeting.

The Churchill II Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the business combination proposal with Skillsoft, as well as the other proposals set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus.

The closing of the merger with Skillsoft is currently expected to occur on June 11, 2021, subject to the results of the stockholder vote and the satisfaction or waiver of all other closing conditions.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft delivers digital learning, training, and talent solutions to help organizations unleash their edge. Leveraging immersive, engaging content, Skillsoft enables organizations to unlock the potential in their best assets — their people — and build teams with the skills they need for success. Empowering 45 million learners and counting, Skillsoft democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is a world leader in technology skills training, supporting major enterprises and IT professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions and offering authorized content from major technology providers. Global Knowledge delivers training in multiple modalities, both on-demand and instructor-led through virtual delivery and classrooms, blended formats and customized on-site training, directly and through a worldwide partner network.

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Bux, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, DeHaat, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, Oda, OLX, PayU, Quick Ride, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, Republic, Shipper, SimilarWeb, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, Udemy and Wolt.

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a quarter of the world's population.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority owned by Naspers.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

