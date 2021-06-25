Churchill Capital Corp IV Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Sets July 22, 2021 as Date of Stockholder Meeting for the Lucid Business Combination

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill IV" or "CCIV") (NYSE: CCIV), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective Churchill IV's registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to the date hereof, the "Registration Statement"). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting of the stockholders of Churchill IV in connection with its proposed combination with Lucid Motors, a leader in EV technology which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs.

Churchill IV has scheduled the special meeting of stockholders at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2021 via live webcast. The proxy statement/prospectus is available in the Investor Resources section of Churchill IV's website as well as on www.sec.gov.

The effectiveness of the Registration Statement is another important milestone in the completion of the transaction, which is currently expected to occur on July 23, 2021, the day immediately following the special meeting of stockholders, subject to final stockholder approval and satisfaction of other customary conditions.

"Lucid has exceeded our expectations since announcing the merger at the end of February and is set to become a leading US technology and sustainable mobility company. We believe Lucid will take EVs to the next level with its proprietary technology and will provide attractive opportunities for Churchill investors," said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill IV. "CEO Peter Rawlinson continues to extend Lucid's technology, expand production capacity and attract leading talent. The Lucid Air Dream Edition is fully reserved, and the company has concluded its preproduction program and is on track for expected production and deliveries in the second half of 2021. We have great confidence in Lucid's leadership and best-in-class board which includes representation from Churchill Capital."

Holders of Churchill IV's common stock as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 are entitled to vote at the special meeting. The Churchill IV Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the business combination proposal with Lucid as well as the other proposals set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus.

Churchill IV, whose shares of common stock, warrants and units are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), also announced that, in connection with the closing of the business combination, it intends to delist from the NYSE and list the shares of common stock and warrants of the post-combination company, to be renamed Lucid Group, Inc., on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "LCID" and "LCID.WS", respectively. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements.

Lucid's proposed public company board of directors, which is expected to be effective as of the closing of the transaction and which is expected to be majority independent, comprises nine diverse directors with deep automotive, technology and industrial expertise:

Andrew Liveris , Chairman of the Board – Former Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company

– Former Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company Peter Rawlinson , Executive Director – Lucid Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer

– Lucid Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Turqi Alnowaiser, Non-Executive Director – Deputy Governor and Head of the International Investments Division at the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

– Deputy Governor and Head of the International Investments Division at the Public Investment Fund of the Glenn R. August , Non-Executive Director – Founder, Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Oak Hill Advisors

– Founder, Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Oak Hill Advisors Nancy Gioia , Non-Executive Director – Former Director of Global Connectivity, Electrical and User Experience, Ford Motor Company

– Former Director of Global Connectivity, Electrical and User Experience, Ford Motor Company Frank Lindenberg , Non-Executive Director – Former Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz Cars

– Former Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz Cars Nichelle Maynard-Elliott , Non-Executive Director – Former Executive Director, M&A, for Praxair, Inc.

– Former Executive Director, M&A, for Praxair, Inc. Tony Posawatz , Non-Executive Director – President and Chief Executive Officer of Invictus iCAR LLC

– President and Chief Executive Officer of Invictus iCAR LLC Janet S. Wong , Non-Executive Director – Partner (Retired) at KPMG LLP

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of the Air are expected to be capable of a projected Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in the second half of 2021.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

