Churchill Capital Corp IV Announces Pricing of $1.80 Billion Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV (the "Company") announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 180,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "CCIV.U" commencing on July 30, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, we expect that the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CCIV" and "CCIV WS," respectively.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was founded by Michael Klein, who is also the founder and managing partner of M. Klein and Company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as global coordinator, joint bookrunner and representative of the underwriters and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners. Academy Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Tigress Financial Partners LLC are acting as co-bookrunners. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as a capital markets advisor. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 27,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

This offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: +1 866 471 2526, facsimile: +1 212 902 9316, or email: [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204, email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

