Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV, CCIV.UN) today issued the following statement in response to inquiries from shareholders and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the unusual trading in shares of the Company's common stock in recent days:

Churchill Capital IV is a special purpose acquisition corporation that was formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

We are always reviewing a range of potential business combinations to determine an opportunity that represents the best fit for the Company and our shareholders and that we believe would create long-term value for Churchill shareholders. We do not generally comment on rumors and speculation and will not comment as to whether the Company is or is not pursuing a specific business opportunity other than saying, as noted, we are always evaluating a number of potential business combinations.

