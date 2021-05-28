Churchill Capital Corp IV Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; Files Required Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) (the "Company") today announced that is has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 28, 2021, which is expected to be available on the SEC website on June 1, 2021.

On May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Q1 Form 10-Q with the SEC. As previously disclosed in its Form 12b-25 filing with the SEC, the Company was unable to timely file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q due to the ongoing review of the impact of the "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" issued by the SEC Staff on April 12, 2021, on the Company's financial statements for the first quarter. The notice had no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company had six months to file its Q1 Form 10-Q to regain compliance.

Upon the filing of the Q1 Form 10-Q on May 28, 2021, the Company is expected to regain compliance with the NYSE listing rules.

