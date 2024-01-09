Churchill Downs Partners with Sports Illustrated to Unveil "Club SI" for 150th Kentucky Derby

Set on the west side of the $200 million renovated Paddock at Churchill Downs which will debut for the upcoming 150th Kentucky Derby, Club SI will offer a new luxury equine-focused dining experience offering an immersive view of the all-new Paddock and Paddock Runway giving guests unparalleled behind-the-scenes experiences. The interior design of Club SI will showcase iconic Sports Illustrated magazine covers, editorial featuring past Kentucky Derby races, and a sneak peek into Sports Illustrated's new SI Resorts vertical. Each year, celebrity ambassadors will act as hosts for Club SI during Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks for a premium race day experience. With a guest list that includes titans of the sports industry and appointed with iconic Sports Illustrated editorial artwork, Club SI will offer an elevated, exciting, and more unique Derby weekend than ever available before.

The club will be open on premium race days and include dining tables to accommodate parties of two, four, six or eight guests who will enjoy gourmet dishes from the curated Chef's Table Buffet, designated wagering windows, private bars and outdoor trackside viewing for live races. Steps from the club guests will be treated to the SI Enclosure which will deliver a front-row experience of the Paddock with covered outdoor dining tables to accommodate parties of four.

"As we approach the 150th Kentucky Derby, we are thrilled to partner with a brand as iconic as Sports Illustrated to offer guests an enhanced way to enjoy this incredible anniversary event," said Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Sports Illustrated shares our goal of combining exciting sports moments with upscale entertainment, and Club SI will provide the perfect space to achieve this."

"It is an honor to bring Club SI to Churchill Downs Racetrack, which has such a rich history that we've showcased through the pages of Sports Illustrated for decades," said Michael Sherman, SVP Media Brands at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand. "Club SI will celebrate iconic elements of the brand, while hosting celebrity talent and offering guests gourmet cuisine and cocktails, a unique vantage point of the new Paddock, and a once-in-a-lifetime horse racing experience for Derby 150."

To purchase tickets to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com or call 502-636-4477.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round sports book and simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms and through the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Resorts, the ultimate destination for active lifestyles & sports enthusiasts, SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Sportsbook, a digital sports betting platform, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and podcasts, and more. SI brings its unique perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including the Sportsperson of the Year Awards, SI's "The Party", SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend, and the SI Circuit Series.

For more information, visit SI.com.



About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 370,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Hickey Freeman®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Element®, VonZipper®, Honolua®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Shark®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Izod®, Jones New York®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Arrow® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com.



