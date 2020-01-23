Churchill Downs Racetrack and QuintEvents Extend Partnership for Kentucky Derby Fan Experience Packages

The partnership began in 2007 with the launch of Derby Experiences, Churchill Downs' Official Experience Package Provider for the Longines Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve. Hosting approximately 9,000 guests annually during Kentucky Derby week, Derby Experiences' Official Ticket Packages encompass tickets, premium hospitality and party access, hotel and travel accommodations and one-of-a-kind experiences.

"The Kentucky Derby is an iconic event and QuintEvents is honored to deliver this best in class experience program for years to come," said Brian Ruede, President of QuintEvents. "This long-term agreement displays the extraordinary commitment Churchill Downs and QuintEvents have towards creating an unforgettable customer experience to one of the world's most exciting sports and entertainment events."

"Our relationship with QuintEvents has been invaluable in offering experiences that our fans will remember for the rest of their lives," said Sarah Contardo, Vice President, Sales and Strategy at Churchill Downs. "Through the partnership, we're expanding the types of experiences possible for our fans at one of the world's top bucket list events."

In October 2019, Churchill Downs announced a $300 million facility investment that will include approximately 5,500 new reserved seating options. A portion of this new seating will be paired with hospitality and experiential elements and offered as part of the Derby Experiences partnership.

For additional information on Official Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Ticket Packages, visit www.DerbyExperiences.com.

About QuintEvents

QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of Official Ticket and Hospitality packages to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, NC, QuintEvents' innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

QuintEvents has a portfolio of 18 official property partnerships servicing over 80 events including Formula 1®, Kentucky Derby®, NFLPA, The Open, College Football National Championship, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett-Jackson, NHL®, MotoGP, Presidents Cup and THE PLAYERS Championship. More information can be found at www.QuintEvents.com.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented the Kentucky Derby since 1875. Located in Louisville, the flagship racetrack of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) offers year-round simulcast wagering. Churchill Downs will conduct the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve on May 2, 2020. The 2020 Spring Meet will take place April 25 – June 27. Churchill Downs has hosted the Breeders' Cup World Championships nine times. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

SOURCE QuintEvents

Related Links

http://quintevents.com

