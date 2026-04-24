Churchill Downs Racetrack, LG&E and KU Team Up Green Energy Partnership for 152nd Kentucky Derby

The Run for the Roses® will run on renewable energy for the fourth consecutive year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, the finish line is green. Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") and longtime hometown partners Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company today announced the continuation of their Green Energy partnership for the 152nd Kentucky Derby® and the full slate of festivities leading up to Derby Day.

LG&E and KU will once again serve as the presenting sponsor of Opening Day, officially titled Opening Day powered by LG&E and KU, on Saturday, April 25. The event launches Kentucky Derby Week and reflects Churchill Downs' ongoing commitment to sustainable initiatives by offsetting energy consumption with renewable power—including the energy required to host the 152nd Run for the Roses®.

Through LG&E and KU's Green Energy program, Churchill Downs will purchase Green Energy blocks supplied by the utilities. LG&E and KU will secure Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) on the racetrack's behalf from renewable sources such as solar and wind facilities located in Kentucky and surrounding states. This approach allows Churchill Downs to match its electricity usage during Derby Week with renewable generation while continuing to support regional clean‑energy development.

The Green Energy blocks will be equivalent to the total energy consumed by Churchill Downs during live racing across Kentucky Derby Week, including:

Opening Day powered by LG&E and KU – Saturday, April 25

– Saturday, April 25 Sunday Funday – Sunday, April 26

– Sunday, April 26 502'sDay – Tuesday, April 28

– Tuesday, April 28 Winsday presented by Resolute Racing – Wednesday, April 29

– Wednesday, April 29 Thurby presented by Old Forester – Thursday, April 30

– Thursday, April 30 Longines Kentucky Oaks® – Friday, May 1

– Friday, May 1 Kentucky Derby® presented by Woodford Reserve – Saturday, May 2

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is expected to deliver over $400 million in economic impact to the Louisville community.

"We're proud to power the 'Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports' and Kentucky Derby Week, which generate tremendous economic impact for our community and Kentucky," said John R. Crockett III, LG&E and KU President. "Through this unique partnership, we're demonstrating with Churchill Downs the flexibility of our customizable renewable energy programs to help customers achieve their sustainability goals."

Churchill Downs officials emphasized that the partnership aligns with a broader, long‑term approach to sustainability at the historic racetrack.

"Hosting an event as significant as the Kentucky Derby® comes with an obligation to lead responsibly," said Casey Ramage, senior consultant of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Our continued collaboration with LG&E and KU allows us to reduce our environmental footprint while delivering an unforgettable experience for fans around the world."

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. on Opening Day, with the first race scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

For more information on Kentucky Derby Week events, visit Kentuckyderby.com.

To learn more about LG&E and KU's Green Energy program and sustainability initiatives, visit lge-ku.com/sustainability.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 ¼-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About LG&E and KU

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) and its companies, are regulated utilities that serve nearly 1.4 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 336,000 natural gas and 443,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 581,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and 28,000 in five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com.

For more information:

Contact the LG&E and KU 24/7 media hotline at (502) 627-4999.

SOURCE Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities