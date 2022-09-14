TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack, the world's most legendary racetrack and home of the Kentucky Derby, has partnered with Venuetize, the leader in mobile-first and advanced payment technology, to bring guests a seamless way to interact and navigate the track through a customized mobile app experience.

Churchill Downs Racetrack selects Venuetize as Mobile Technology Partner

The new mobile experience, which is now available in the App Store and Google Play, includes ticketing functionality (access, buy, transfer), maps and wayfinding throughout the venue (find my seat, food & beverage kiosks, betting windows), full race calendars with post times, results and odds, access to expert picks, messaging, and a content hub with videos, news, social, and lifestyle blogs. In addition to the features and functionality, the experience has a fresh design to bring aesthetics and ease of use to guests to drive a new level of engagement.

Phase two of the app will include a 2-in-1 approach to the mobile experience, showcasing both unique brands - Churchill Downs Racetrack and The Kentucky Derby. While the app's main infrastructure is shared, each brand will have their own user interface and content feeds.

"We continue to extend our capabilities to support premier clients, like Churchill Downs Racetrack and their guests," said Jon Romm, CEO and Founder of Venuetize. "Together, through a strong partnership and continued innovation, we'll redefine the horse racing guest experience and exemplify the bridge between sports, entertainment, and gamification at next year's marquee race, The Kentucky Derby."

"Churchill Downs is constantly looking for opportunities to improve the technology experience for our fans and guests," said Casey Ramage, VP of Marketing, Brand and Partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Through this partnership with Venuetize, we will engage our Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs fans with our thrilling racing year-round."

ABOUT CHURCHILL DOWNS RACETRACK

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The saddling paddock and the stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

ABOUT VENUETIZE

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Venuetize provides a mobile technology platform that enables clients to engage with their customers in more personalized and meaningful ways. Our purpose is to help our clients connect their customers to the world they want to experience in a way that is easier, safer, and more rewarding. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

VENUETIZE

DC Ramsey, [email protected]

SOURCE Venuetize