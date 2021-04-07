Churchill Downs Releases Annual Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu of Racetrack Favorites for the 147th Run for the Roses®

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack today announced the official menus of the 147th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve, with a special twist to help fans nationwide celebrate from home. For the first time, foodies everywhere will have an exclusive opportunity to learn directly from Churchill Downs' Executive Chef, David Danielson, through an engaging online cooking experience. By combining the highly anticipated at-home menu with all-new virtual cooking classes, Churchill Downs is making it easy to partake in authentic Derby traditions at home.

Kentucky Derby 147 At-Home Viewing Menu Churchill Downs Executive Chef David Danielson

This year's Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu, crafted by the renowned Chef Danielson, is designed to inspire fans and newcomers alike to craft a winning spread in honor of The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®. Featuring an assortment of easy-to-make, authentic recipes influenced by the dishes served at Churchill Downs, the menu allows people across the country to experience a taste of Louisville. From individually served "Jar-Cuterie" appetizers to kid-friendly takes on classic Kentucky fare, this year's at-home recipes will transform kitchens and backyards nationwide into a day at the races.

The accompanying virtual cooking class series gives culinary connoisseurs unprecedented access to Chef Danielson and a virtual look inside his kitchen. Foodies can follow along as Chef Danielson dishes out the secrets behind two of this year's at-home specialties, including Chicken Nuggets with Kentuckyaki™ Glaze for the whole family, as well as delicious Pulled Pork Sliders with a tangy Peach & Vidalia Onion Chutney.

"As more fans will be watching the Kentucky Derby from home this year, we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the culinary traditions of this iconic event," said Chef Danielson. "Between our at-home menu and cooking demos, we hope to deliver festive Louisville staples to your doorstep."

As part of the series, Bourbon Ambassador and Industry Leader, Tim Knittel, will host a masterful mixology class for shaking up classic Derby cocktails like the Woodford Reserve Spire and Mint Julep. With the help of these step-by-step demonstrations, hosts and hostesses can wow their loved ones with Triple Crown-worthy dishes on Derby.

New this year, each dish on the at-home menu is paired with a wine and cocktail by the expert Sommeliers and Distillers from Churchill Downs' partners, giving food lovers a complete, flavorful taste of Derby.

To explore recipes for the Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu and learn alongside Churchill Downs' top experts via the virtual cooking classes, please visit here. For more Derby at home inspiration, visit www.kentuckyderbyathome.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

The Kentucky Derby 147 At-Home Menu

Black-Eyed Pea & Corn Salsa with Chips, Pork Rinds

Wine pairing: 2019 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

Cocktail pairing: Old Forester Stone Fence

Jar-Cuterie

Wine pairing: 2018 La Crema Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

Cocktail pairings: Woodford Reserve Spire or Finlandia Oaks Lily

Deviled Eggs & Country Ham

Wine pairing: 2019 La Crema Pinot Gris, Monterey County

Cocktail pairing: Old Forester Lady Trudy

Tomato & Watermelon Salad

Wine pairing: 2019 La Crema Rosé, Monterey County

Cocktail pairings: Old Forester Mint Julep or Finlandia Fin & Tonic

Shrimp Succotash Salad

Wine pairing: 2020 La Crema Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County

Cocktail pairings: Old Forester Mint Julep Lemonade or Finlandia Finnish Line

Grit Fritters with Pimento Cheese & Green Goddess Dipping Sauce

Wine pairing: 2019 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Cocktail pairing: Old Forester Horse's Neck

Chicken Nuggets with Kentuckyaki™ Glaze

Wine pairing: G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut

Cocktail pairing: Old Forester Pineapple Cocktail

Pulled Pork Sliders with Peach & Vidalia Onion Chutney

Wine pairing: 2018 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Cocktail pairing: Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned

Kentucky Burgoo

Wine pairing: 2018 La Crema Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley

Cocktail Pairing: Woodford Reserve Manhattan

Ice Cream Sundae with Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel

Wine pairing: Kendall-Jackson, Grand Reserve Piner Hills Estate Dessert Wine

Cocktail Pairing: Woodford Reserve Bourbon Raspberry Sour

The Official Kentucky Derby 147 Menu

Spring Green Salad

Oranges, walnuts & olives

Dandelion Green Salad

Black-eyed peas, pickled Vidalia onion, bourbon sorghum vinaigrette

Apple, Fennel & Radicchio Salad

Blue cheese, Riesling dressing

Balsamic Braised Heirloom Carrots

Seafood Mac & Cheese

Lobster sauce

Seared Chicken Breast

Mushrooms, Vidalia onions

Beef Short Ribs & Buttermilk Mashed Yukon Golden Potatoes

Red wine demi-glace

Chef's Selection of Afternoon Snacks

Mini pimento cheese and Benedictine tea sandwiches, vegetables and dip

Gourmet Dessert Display

About Chef David Danielson

Chef Danielson has been Churchill Downs' Executive Chef since 2013. Classically trained, Danielson studied at the Dumas Pere school of French cooking and later continued at the renowned hotel school Ecole Hotelier Tain l' Hermitage in France, honing his culinary skills at several Michelin-starred restaurants. Upon returning to the United States, Chef Danielson worked as the executive chef at New York's United Nations Plaza Hotel and at Chicago favorites the Ritz Carlton and Charlie Trotter's. He also served as personal chef to the British Consulate General. Chef Danielson has also lent his culinary expertise to a variety of major events, including the Olympics, PGA Championships, the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament and the GRAMMY Awards.

About Tim Knittel

Tim Knittel has been the Bourbon Ambassador of Churchill Downs since 2020. A certified Stave & Thief Society Bourbon Steward with over ten years of experience in Kentucky bourbon hospitality and tourism, Knittel founded Distilled Living in 2016 to provide bourbon education and sensory training for individuals, restaurant and bar staff for corporate and fundraising events. Additionally, Knittel is the Bourbon-Steward-In-Residence at The Kentucky Castle and Adjunct Professor at Midway University. Prior to his work at Churchill Downs and Distilled Living, Knittel served as the first Homeplace Host for Woodford Reserve responsible for VIP tours and tastings and representing the brand and master distiller at the distillery.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 1, 2021. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

