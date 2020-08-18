Churchill Downs Releases At-Home Menu for the 146th Kentucky Derby to Bring a Taste of Louisville Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack today announced the official menus of the 146th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve. Poised to deliver a parade of delicious specialties along with fresh takes on classic Kentucky fare, this year's menus will once again prove the Kentucky Derby to be more than just The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®. This year, Churchill Downs is making it easier than ever for fans nationwide to partake in the tradition from the comfort of their own homes and indulge in authentic Kentucky flavors and ingredients.

146 Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu

For the second consecutive year, Churchill Downs' Executive Chef David Danielson has created an accompanying at-home Derby menu, featuring unique, easy-to-make versions of the dishes he prepares for the racetrack's dining rooms. Enjoying the Kentucky Derby at home is the perfect occasion for foodies everywhere to indulge in good food and drink, while bringing a taste of the racetrack's iconic cuisine into their homes. From Sweet Potato Hummus to Henry Bain Steak Burger Sliders and Bourbon Rice Crispy Treats, the at-home selections present a Triple Crown-worthy spread of festive recipes that pair perfectly with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

To create this year's signature at-home menu, Churchill Downs conducted a nationwide search for its first-ever 'Official Menu Taste Tester,' encouraging culinary connoisseurs to apply by submitting their favorite original Derby recipe. The winning recipe, Edamame Succotash with Mint Vinaigrette, earned a highly coveted spot on this year's at-home menu, alongside several other specially crafted dishes rooted in Kentucky flavor.

"The Kentucky Derby is a nationwide tradition that reaches far beyond the gates of Churchill Downs," said Chef Danielson. "With more fans watching from home this year, I was inspired to curate a menu of easy-to-make, at-home dishes that are a true reflection of the classics Derby-goers crave, so anyone can partake in the culinary festivities of the day."

To explore recipes for the Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu below, please visit here.

The Kentucky Derby 146 At-Home Menu

Skewered Chicken Kabobs

Mint-pistachio pesto

Derby Day Seafood Pasta Salad

Edamame Succotash

Mint vinaigrette

Grilled Radicchio, Corn & Fennel

Buttermilk-yogurt dressing

Sweet Potato Hummus

Turkey Meatballs

Peach hot sauce

Henry Bain Steak Burger Sliders

Bourbon Rice Crispy Treats

The Official Kentucky Derby 146 Menu

Pickled Shrimp & Corn Salad

Garden vegetables

Fall Harvest Grain Salad

Radicchio, Apple & Fennel

Blue cheese, Riesling dressing

Bourbon Barrel Stout Braised Short Ribs

Grilled Chicken Breast

Mushroom and leeks

Heirloom Marbled Gem Potatoes

Rainbow Chard

Roasted pears and champagne butter

Chef's Selection of Afternoon Snacks

Mini pimento cheese and Benedictine tea sandwiches, vegetables and dip

Gourmet Dessert Display

About Chef David Danielson

Chef Danielson has been Churchill Downs' Executive Chef since 2013. Classically trained, Danielson studied at the Dumas Pere school of French cooking and later continued at the renowned hotel school Ecole Hotelier Tain l' Hermitage in France, honing his culinary skills at several Michelin-starred restaurants. Upon returning to the United States, Chef Danielson worked as the executive chef at New York's United Nations Plaza Hotel and at Chicago favorites the Ritz Carlton and Charlie Trotter's. He also served as personal chef to the British Consulate General. Chef Danielson has also lent his culinary expertise to a variety of major events, including the Olympics, PGA Championships, the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament and the GRAMMY Awards.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the oldest continuously held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on September 5, 2020. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack

Related Links

http://www.kentuckyderby.com

