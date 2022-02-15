Churchill Living Acquires Luxury Multifamily Property Near Amazon HQ2 in Northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Living – in partnership with UIP – acquires 300-unit multifamily apartment building, The Millennium at Metropolitan Park, adjacent to Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. Churchill is excited to announce its property acquisition with the,12-year-old, 19-story building – a step toward extended nationwide accommodation coverage for business and leisure travelers.

Churchill Living will be an exclusive provider at the Class A property, occupying up to 150 units for leases of 30 days or more, after the building undergoes a series of topical renovations to ensure the quality and aesthetic of every apartment, amenity, and community space.

"With the goal of expanding our coverage in new and existing markets, this acquisition is one of several in the immediate expansion pipeline," Churchill's SVP of Real Estate, Avraham Rosskamm.

The Millennium adds to Churchill's Arlington and D.C. Metro coverage as a close neighbor to The Witmer, The Bartlett, and Altaire properties, where the company offers fully-furnished apartments ranging from studio to 2-bedroom units.

"It's exciting for us to add additional units in Northern Virginia, a core market for Churchill Living, where we regularly house government personnel and business travelers," adds Churchill's SVP Sales Development, Kelsey Thompson

Amazon HQ2 plans to bring 25,000 employees to the area by 2030, putting the buyers in a great position to offer quality housing and top-notch amenities nearby.

In business for over 40 years, Churchill Living has mastered guest experiences at every level, starting with the selection of exceptional properties. Now, as owners of The Millennium at Metropolitan Park, Churchill Living envisions a modern, exclusive property with all new features for Greater D.C. Metro and Arlington residents to call home.

Churchill Living is a premier provider of furnished housing and furniture rental in prime locations nationwide. Headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ, with coverage extending from coast to coast, Churchill offers short- and long-term accommodations that feel like home, complete with high-end furnishings sourced from their own inventory of housewares and furniture. With the capacity to serve the global market through the proprietary Flex-Smart Inventory Technology, Churchill meets the needs of every traveler with personalized solutions and award-winning customer service. www.ChurchillLiving.com @ChurchillLiving

