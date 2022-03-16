Churchill Living Named Exclusive Provider of Furnished Apartments at the Luxury Property, Bezel Miami Worldcenter

Churchill Living, a New Jersey-based furnished housing company, announces an exclusive leasing agreement with luxury Miami property for long- and short-term accommodations.

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting edge furnished apartments have arrived in the heart of Downtown Miami from Churchill Living at Bezel Miami Worldcenter. Soaring 43 stories, the brand new property perfectly positions guests in the center of the city near world-renowned restaurants, sporting arenas, entertainment, nightlife, and culture. Exclusive resort-style amenities, one-of-a-kind accommodations, and first-class guest services complete the unprecedented living experience of Bezel by Churchill Living.

Churchill Living will be an exclusive apartment provider at Bezel, offering guests fully-furnished units that feature floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek modern kitchens, and spa-inspired bathrooms, in addition to wood flooring, quartz countertops, and open-layout floorplans. Each premium private residence comes ready for move-in with showroom quality furnishings, housewares, linens, cable, WiFi, and other essentials.

"We are so excited to add Bezel to our list of premier properties," says Kelsey Thompson, SVP of Sales Development at Churchill. "It is a top-of-the-line building with innovative technology and a prime location."

Whether you stay a week or a year, the brand new property was built with guests' lifestyles in mind, incorporating a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, jacuzzi, and sparkling swimming pool, amongst other on-site amenities. Pet-lovers are welcome to bring their furry family members to the pet salon and spa on the premises. Private resident lounges, designated parking, billiards, and a next-level media center offer a level of privacy and luxury yet to be seen in Downtown Miami.

Bezel is conveniently located across from the Metro Mover with links to the Brightline and Tri-Rail station. Miami's famous beaches, museums, dining, and shopping are all a short walk or drive away, too.

In business for over 40 years, Churchill Living has mastered guest experiences at every level, starting with the selection of exceptional properties. Now, as exclusive providers at Bezel Miami Worldcenter, Churchill Living is offering accommodations at a modern property with all new features for Miami travelers and residents to call home.

