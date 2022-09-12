Churchill Living Signs Exclusive Master Lease as Furnished Apartment Provider at New Luxury Residential Property, Living at Revel, in Washington, D.C.

Churchill Living, a New Jersey-based furnished housing company, announces an exclusive leasing agreement with brand new property for long- and short-term accommodations in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the new residential centerpiece of D.C. – Living at Revel – where fully-furnished luxury apartments open this September exclusively from Churchill Living, the master lease holder at the property. Living at Revel boasts community, convenience, and connectivity through curated lifestyle amenities, on-site retail, and top-notch guest services. The new build is an exciting new offering in the bustling D.C. corporate travel market.

Living at Revel Furnished Apartments (furniture pictured just a representation) Living at Revel Exterior

Churchill Living partnered with the real estate developers and property managers to add Living at Revel to their real estate assets in Washington, D.C. and beyond. "This is a gamechanger for the Washington, D.C. Furnished Apartment market," says CL's SVP of Government Business Development, Kathy Policaro. "We look forward to offering this exclusive property and location to our current and future clients."

"We are very excited about this amazing partnership developed with Perseus TDC," said Avraham Rosskamm, CL's SVP of Acquisitions & Development. "NoMa CNTR exemplifies the quality residences we want to offer our guests as we embark on growing our apartment portfolio five-fold, nationwide."

"NoMa is growing fast, and Churchill looks forward to being part of that growth with brand new, luxury apartment homes to offer guests," added Kelsey Thompson, CL's EVP of Sales.

Each furnished apartment is move-in ready with housewares, linens, and WiFi, as well as walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and a full-size washer and dryer in each unit. Amenities include a penthouse level pool and sundeck, social and co-working spaces, and state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga, spin, and CrossFit.

Living at Revel is steps from the Metro, bus, and tram stops, and near I-395. With a Walk Score of 94, Union Market, Union Station, H Street, Capitol Hill, restaurants, and shopping are just a short walk or drive. The neighborhood is known for free WiFi and annual community events.

In business for over 40 years, Churchill Living has mastered guest experiences, starting with its exceptional properties. Now, as exclusive providers at Living at Revel, Churchill is offering accommodations at a modern property with all new features for D.C. travelers and residents to call home.

Your Organization

Churchill Living is a premier provider of furnished housing and furniture rental in prime locations nationwide. Headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ, with coverage extending from coast to coast, Churchill offers short- and long-term accommodations that feel like home, complete with high-end furnishings sourced from their own inventory of housewares and furniture. With the capacity to serve the global market through the proprietary Flex-Smart Inventory Technology, Churchill meets the needs of every traveler with personalized solutions and award-winning customer service. www.ChurchillLiving.com @ChurchillLiving

For more information about Churchill Living master leasing and the benefits for your apartment community, please call Avraham Rosskamm at 973-636-9406 x5767 or email [email protected].

*Furniture pictured is a representation and not the actual furnishings provided by Churchill Living.

Media Contact:

Gregory Mordkovich

973-636-9406 Ext. 5416

[email protected]

SOURCE Churchill Living