Churchill Management Group 2018 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms with an "average" practice of over 22 years and $4 billion in assets under management covering 38 states. Churchill comes in at over $5.4 billion in assets and a distinguished 55 years in business. While Churchill is headquartered in Los Angeles, they have a presence nationwide in an effort to provide the highest level of service to clients.

Churchill understands that there are many options for clients to choose from when it comes to financial advisory firms, and that is why they provide a dedicated client service team for each client to better understand their unique risk tolerance in an effort to meet their individual goals. Churchill aims to assist clients with reaching their objectives through their multi-strategy approach combined with a Financial Planning option. Churchill's mission statement "aim to build and maintain wealth over the long term," is fundamental in their approach to set up the foundation for their clients' lives and legacies.

If you would like to learn more about Churchill Management Group, please visit their website at: www.churchillmanagement.com, call them at (877) 937-7110, or email them at info@churchillmanagement.com

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2018). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

