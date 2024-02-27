Churchill Management Group's ETF Sector Rotation Awarded PSN Top Gun - Manager of the Decade by Informa Financial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Management Group has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction in February 2024 by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers*

"Receiving the Manager of the Decade rating for our ETF Sector Rotation strategy is an incredible honor and a testament to our track record of success," said Churchill's President, Randy Conner. "Without the trust of our valuable clients this rating would not be possible."

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in their proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected annual ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors.

* PSN – Manager of the Decade 4Q23 - ETF Sector Rotation Strategy

Rating is for Churchill Management Group's ETF Sector Rotation Strategy. Churchill Management Group did not pay a fee to participate in the rating but may purchase promotional materials from Informa's PSN Manager Database. The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because the rating reflects composite performance of multiple clients. The rating is not indicative of future performance. Manager of the Decade: had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns were greater than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period and also standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest ten-year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10-year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade.

