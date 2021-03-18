Churchill Mortgage Announces Mickey Maloney as Director of Loan Servicing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states, has announced that Mickey Maloney joined the organization as the director of loan servicing, effective Dec. 21, 2020.

In this newly created role, Maloney will lead efforts to build a servicing team and assist the secondary marketing team in pricing, hedging and trading. He aims to ensure that the loan servicing offered by Churchill Mortgage is a best-in-class experience for borrowers, helping further the company's mission of becoming the lender for life among homebuyers.

"It is truly a pleasure to join the Churchill Mortgage team and I'm genuinely excited by the opportunity to build the loan - servicing program and advance the goals of this outstanding company," said Maloney. "Churchill Mortgage has an incredible reputation within the industry, and I look forward to applying my experience and leadership to help grow their business in this exciting next chapter."

Prior to joining Churchill Mortgage, Maloney served as vice president of relationship management at Fannie Mae. Prior to that, he was vice president of capital markets. In total, he worked for Fannie Mae for 25 years, helping establish the loan conduit trading desk and a sales team covering small- to medium-sized lenders across the country. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from James Madison University and a master's degree with a finance concentration from the University of Maryland. Additionally, he has a post-graduate certificate in investments and securities from The Johns Hopkins University.

As a committed member of his local Baltimore community, Maloney is an active coach of youth sports and a provisional member of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department.

Maloney joined Churchill Mortgage as it was recently named as a "National Top Workplace," having also been recognized as as a "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean in 2021 for the seventh consecutive year.

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 800 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "National Top Workplace," "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

