Churchill Mortgage Promotes Kathy Cook to Vice President, Closing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced the promotion of Kathy Cook to vice president of closing.

For the past decade, Cook has served in various roles within the Closing Department, most recently as assistant vice president. She has helped oversee a period of significant growth in sales volume while adeptly guiding her team into the mortgage industry's electronic era.

Beginning this year, Churchill has adopted "eClosing" options for borrowers, relying on new tools like Remote Online Notarization in states that accept them. Electronic closings can shorten a loan's pre-delivery life cycle, optimize cash flow through faster turn times, reduce operational errors and safeguard data.

"Going forward, eClosings will improve the borrower's experience," said Cook. "The process will be more informative and efficient. Borrowers can review loan documents at their leisure, and signing is much easier. I'm excited about this new avenue and what it means for our future."

In 2020, Cook's team increased year-over-year output by 39 percent. In her new role, Cook will concentrate on the Closing Department's long-term vision and growing her team even further.

Cook joined Churchill in 1999 as an assistant before becoming the firm's first processing manager. She is a two-time winner of Churchill's annual Broomsweeper Award, which recognizes employees who go above and beyond in helping fellow staff and customers, as voted on by all employees. Cook is also a previous winner of Churchill's "Processor of the Year" honor.

Cook's team praises her for her inspirational leadership style, unwaveringly positive attitude and willingness to work alongside them on any given day.

"For more than two decades, Kathy Cook has been part of Churchill's nucleus, and we are better professionals and indeed better people because of her," said Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage. "Her leadership ascension has coincided with tremendous company growth, and her stewardship of the Closing Team as it enters an electronic era has been nothing short of remarkable."

Cook credits her team for the recent success. "They have ensured growth by leveraging technology, supporting each other and sheer grit," she said. "They continue to amaze me."

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 700 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

SOURCE Churchill Mortgage