Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. said, "I have known Jim and the property for several years, and am very happy to have Churchill join our casino system customers. We care about making our system easy to use and easy to own, with a commitment to service and value."

"Table Trac has done what they promised and held true to their commitments," said Jim Dunn, general manager at Churchill Springs Casino. "We look forward to the system changes and the new players club in the next few weeks."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland, Table Trac, Inc., 952-548-8877

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchill-springs-casino-in-fallon-nevada-chooses-casinotrac-management-system-300639050.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tabletrac.com

