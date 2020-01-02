Church's Chicken® and Goalz Restaurant Group Announce Grand Opening of Their Newest Location in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® , franchisee Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC, has announced the grand opening of a new restaurant in Lancaster, SC. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken champions with a week-long grand opening celebration. After a year of construction, the newly built restaurant will also feature the brand's newest interior design plan. The official grand opening is set to take place on Wednesday, January 8.

"We are so pleased to announce the opening of our newest Lancaster Church's," said Shawn Eby , CEO of Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC. "This newly built restaurant will serve as a sister-store to our existing Lincolnton, NC location, and we're proud of the momentum we've generated throughout the area in order to bring the value of Church's to these communities."

Guests will find the new 2,100 square-foot location features attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand opening of the Lancaster restaurant will kick off on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at 1317 Charlotte Highway. The celebration in honor of the opening will extend through Tuesday, January 14, during which time 100 Church's "Free Chicken for a Year" cards will be awarded with purchase at random. The public is invited to stop by for coupons, gift card giveaways and the delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Goalz Restaurant Group open their Lancaster Church's location. Their continued growth speaks to our evolving brand," said Pete Servold , Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "The Church's family is excited to continue our tradition of providing delicious, down-home flavor to communities like Lancaster, who we are proud to serve

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/. For more information about Church's Chicken visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

About Goalz Restaurant Group

Goalz Restaurant Group NCSC, LLC was formed by restaurant industry veteran, Shawn Eby, who had a goal to start and develop his own company that would focus on helping others. They are currently scheduled to open more restaurants over the next few years in the Carolinas and have additional plans to grow further. Currently, the five brands that Goalz franchises are Applebee's, Captain D's, Church's Chicken, Dog Haus, and Dairy Queen.

Shawn brought on restaurant industry veterans, Wade Lancaster and Jeron Boemer, as VPs of Operations to help lead the organization. This leadership team wants to create opportunities for everybody employed by the organization by teaching them how to work towards and achieve goals at various levels, both personally and professionally. Through this passion to put people first and become an employer of choice in their communities, Goalz hopes to set themselves apart. Along with a desire to create the best team, there is a passion towards their guest, where everybody in the organization will take that additional step to create a guest centric experience through high quality food and hospitality. In addition to impacting their teams and guest, Goalz will become heavily involved in the communities that they operate in and will be looking for ways to partner with charitable organizations, local sports teams, and schools to further impact people's lives.

Contact: Peyton Sadler

305.631.2283

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

http://www.churchs.com

