Church's Chicken® and Goalz Restaurant Group Announce Grand Opening of Their Newest Location in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® , in partnership with franchisee Goalz Restaurant Group FLA, LLC, has announced the grand opening of a new restaurant in Melbourne, FL. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken champions with a week-long grand opening celebration. The south Florida restaurant, located at 2015 N. Wickham Road, will also feature the brand's newest interior design plan. The official grand opening is set to take place on Wednesday, November 20th.

"We are so pleased to announce the opening of our newest Melbourne Church's," said Shawn Eby , CEO of Goalz Restaurant Group FLA, LLC. "This newly built restaurant will serve as a sister-store to our existing Apopka location, and we're proud of the momentum we've generated in order to bring Church's signature value to these communities."

Guests will find the new 1,850 square-foot location features attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand opening of the Melbourne restaurant will kick off on Wednesday, November 20th at 10:30 a.m. at 2015 N. Wickham Road, across the street from Krispy Kreme. On-site celebrations will extend through Tuesday, November 26th, during which time there will be 100 random giveaways with purchase for Church's "Free Chicken for a Year" cards. The public is invited to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "We're glad to see Goalz Restaurant Group open their Melbourne Church's location. Their continued growth speaks to our evolving brand," said Pete Servold , Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "The Church's family is excited to continue our tradition of providing delicious, down-home flavor to communities like Melbourne, who we are proud to serve."

About Goalz Restaurant Group

Goalz Restaurant Group FLA was formed by restaurant industry veteran, Shawn Eby, who had a goal to start and develop his own company that would focus on helping others. Goalz Restaurant Group FLA is currently scheduled to open more restaurants over the next few years in Florida and has additional plans to grow further. Currently, the five brands that Goalz franchises are Applebee's, Captain D's, Church's Chicken, Dog Haus, and Dairy Queen.

Shawn brought on restaurant industry veterans, Wade Lancaster and Jeron Boemer, as VPs of Operations to help lead the organization. This leadership team wants to create opportunities for everybody employed by the organization by teaching them how to work towards and achieve goals at various levels, both personally and professionally. Through this passion to put people first and become an employer of choice in their communities, Goalz hopes to set themselves apart. Along with a desire to create the best team, there is a passion towards their guest, where everybody in the organization will take that additional step to create a guest centric experience through high quality food and hospitality. In addition to impacting their teams and guest, Goalz will become heavily involved in the communities that they operate in and will be looking for ways to partner with charitable organizations, local sports teams, and schools to further impact people's lives.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/ . For more information about Church's Chicken visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

