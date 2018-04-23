Church's Chicken® and Texas Chicken®: A Recipe for Global Achievement

"Church's is a strong brand differentiated by the quality of our food, commitment to value, and compelling growth opportunities that continue to deliver product with more efficient use of capital and employees, said Tanya Mareno, director of New Business Development at Church's. "As our international footprint expands rapidly, and global consumers' appetites for delicious fried chicken grow along with it, we're looking forward to taking passionate, business-minded individuals along for the ride."

With roots that run deep within each community it serves, Church's 65-year-old legacy is built on a simple recipe: provide every customer with not only a hot meal, but also the experience of authentic home-cooked style comfort.

"There's a reason people keep coming back," Mareno said. "Our menu resonates with the country's fastest-growing demographic—multi-cultural consumers." Church's exceeds expectations by offering brand-favorites that include hand-battered chicken made in small batches throughout the day and southern, home-style sides like our signature Honey-Butter Biscuits™, corn on the cob, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy and fried okra."

Beyond its popularity in the U.S., Church's has an extremely strong growth capability worldwide. With a strategic plan that delivers positive financial results, Church's and Texas Chicken have embraced a philosophy of operational simplicity and culinary innovation that places the brands ahead of an industry curve that is increasingly complex. In addition, Church's offers stability and commitment to franchisee achievement, and invests in the communities it serves through fundraising initiatives for No Kid Hungry and local educational programs. Additional programs include building homes through Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, and feeding the community with the Atlanta Fire Station 16 initiative.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion.

